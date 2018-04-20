32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares climbed 34.60 percent to close at $8.48 on Thursday after rising 26 percent on Wednesday.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) gained 19.25 percent to close at $11.15 following strong preliminary results for the first quarter.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares gained 14.46 percent to close at $1.90 after reporting pre-clinical data demonstrating potential of Prexigebersen presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) shares gained 11.84 percent to close at $31.64.
- Telaria, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLRA) rose 9.32 percent to close at $4.34.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) shares gained 8.90 percent to close at $3.67.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) climbed 8.42 percent to close at $11.98 following the announcement of FDA approval for PMA supplement.
- Myomo, Inc. (NYSE: MYO) shares rose 8.11 percent to close at $3.60.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) shares 8.03 percent to close at $22.81.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) gained 7.59 percent to close at $102.37 after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit for its first quarter.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) climbed 6.23 percent to close at $152.59 following Q1 results.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) rose 5.26 percent to close at $6.00 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares rose 3.45 percent to close at $24.27 after reporting Q1 results.
Losers
- Aceto Corporation (NYSE: ACET) shares dipped 64.05 percent to close at $2.66 on Thursday following announcement of financial challenges. The company has suspended further guidance and is evaluating strategic alternatives. Aceto also expects reduction in dividend moving forward. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aceto from Buy to Sell.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) declined 33.85 percent to close at $2.15. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores reported a Q4 loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $395.77 million.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 33.42 percent to close at $2.55 after pricing public share offering.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 21.1 percent to close at $2.73 after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Comps were down 7.5 percent in the quarter.
- Lianluo Smart Limited (NASDAQ: LLIT) shares dropped 16.92 percent to close at $2.16.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) dipped 16.44 percent to close at $20.89.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) declined 15.58 percent to close at $85.64. Philip Morris reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) dropped 15.28 percent to close at $11.225 on news of $125 million convertible debt offering.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) fell 14.08 percent to close at $1.77.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) dropped 14.04 percent to close at $31.385 following a first quarter earnings miss.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) fell 13.53 percent to close at $1.15. Torchlight Energy Resources priced its 5 million share offering at $1.15 per share.
- DURECT Corporation (NASDAQ: DRRX) shares fell 13.36 percent to close at $2.14.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) declined 12.62 percent to close at $2.77 on Thursday after jumping 44.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares fell 11.62 percent to close at $6.01.
- Surface Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: SURF) dropped 11.13 percent to close at $13.33. Surface Oncology reported a $119.5 million aggregate financing.
- Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: TUSK) slipped 9.87 percent to close at $31.33
- Align Technology, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 8.76 percent to close at $252.78. Morgan Stanley downgraded Align Technology from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) declined 6.91 percent to close at $3.64 following Q1 results.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 5.7 percent to close at $39.53 after the company reported Q1 results.
