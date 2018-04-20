Market Overview

Kanye West Makes A Philosophic Twitter Return
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 20, 2018 3:34pm   Comments
Kanye West is the life coach we didn’t know we needed.

A new, wiser Kanye West has emerged on social media over the past week. After rejoining Twitter on Friday the 13th and being personally welcomed back by Twitter Inc (NYSE: TWTR) CEO Jack Dorsey, West has been a hit on the platform and hailed for his positive tweets.

People called West "the greatest philosopher of all time" — if only Plato, Aristotle and Socrates were blessed with the ability to reach millions with their own 280 characters of wisdom.

West is essentially a perfect match for Twitter, incredibly outspoken with massive reach, but this time he is using it for good. In just one week he has amassed over 16 million followers, with nearly every tweet going viral.

West is not all sage advice on Twitter: he's also using the platform to push his own creations and upcoming footwear production with adidas (AG) (OTC: ADDYY).

