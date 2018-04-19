30 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares jumped 27 percent to $7.9992 after rising 26 percent on Wednesday.
- OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares climbed 23.4 percent to $2.58. OpGen completed rapid testing clinical trial in Colombia and expanded international operations.
- PLx Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: PLXP) gained 15.6 percent to $4.449.
- Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MKGI) shares climbed 14.9 percent to $3.2983.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares rose 11.9 percent to $8.709.
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares jumped 10.8 percent to $1.84 after reporting pre-clinical data demonstrating potential of Prexigebersen presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago.
- ChannelAdvisor Corporation (NASDAQ: ECOM) rose 10.7 percent to $10.35 following strong preliminary results for the first quarter.
- Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE: SNA) climbed 8.5 percent to $155.90 following Q1 results.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) gained 7.7 percent to $3.0168
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) rose 7.5 percent to $102.25 after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit for its first quarter.
- Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTS) gained 6.2 percent to $6.05 after the company posted upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 6.1 percent to $172.39. Takada offered to buy Shire at £46.50 per share, Reuters reported.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 5.4 percent to $11.65 following the announcement of FDA approval for PMA supplement.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares rose 4.4 percent to $24.4966 after reporting Q1 results.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares rose 3.2 percent to $61.32 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook.
Losers
- Aceto Corporation (NYSE: ACET) shares dropped 62.4 percent to $2.785 following announcement of financial challenges. The company has suspended further guidance and is evaluating strategic alternatives. Aceto also expects reduction in dividend moving forward. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aceto from Buy to Sell.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) declined 41.3 percent to $2.25 after pricing public share offering.
- Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) fell 29.9 percent to $2.280. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores reported a Q4 loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $395.77 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) declined 21.4 percent to $2.72 after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Comps were down 7.5 percent in the quarter.
- Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) dipped 16.1 percent to $85.11. Philip Morris reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, while revenue missed estimates.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 15.5 percent to $11.20 on news of $125 million convertible debt offering.
- Torchlight Energy Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRCH) tumbled 14.3 percent to $1.14. Torchlight Energy Resources priced its 5 million share offering at $1.15 per share.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 13.3 percent to $31.67 following a first quarter earnings miss.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) slipped 12 percent to $2.79 after jumping 44.09 percent on Wednesday.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) dropped 11.7 percent to $1.82.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) declined 10.6 percent to $22.34.
- Align Technology, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 9 percent to $252.19. Morgan Stanley downgraded Align Technology from Overweight to Equal-Weight.
- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPSS) declined 7.4 percent to $3.62 following Q1 results.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 6.4 percent to $39.24 after the company reported Q1 results.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 6.2 percent to $2.0654 after surging 84.87 percent on Wednesday.
