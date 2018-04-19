Mid-Day Market Update: Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores Falls Following Q4 Results; Bio-Path Shares Surge

Midway through trading Thursday, the Dow traded down 0.25 percent to 24,685.64 while the NASDAQ declined 0.69 percent to 7,244.81. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.55 percent to 2,693.72.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Thursday, the financial shares climbed 1.06 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included American Express Company (NYSE: AXP), up 7 percent, and China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS), up 8 percent.

In trading on Thursday, consumer staples shares fell 3.13 percent.

Top Headline

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) shares fell around 15 percent after the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter, while revenue missed estimates.

The company said it earned $1 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $6.9 billion versus expectations of $0.90 per share on revenue of $6.99 billion.

Philip Morris raised its FY18 earnings outlook from $5.20-$5.35 per share to $5.25-$5.40 per share.

Equities Trading UP

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ: OPGN) shares shot up 19 percent to $2.50. OpGen completed rapid testing clinical trial in Colombia and expanded international operations.

Shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) got a boost, shooting up 11 percent to $1.84 after reporting pre-clinical data demonstrating potential of Prexigebersen presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago.

AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares were also up, gaining 40 percent to $8.78 after rising 26 percent on Wednesday.

Equities Trading DOWN

Aceto Corporation (NYSE: ACET) shares dropped 62 percent to $2.795 following announcement of financial challenges. The company has suspended further guidance and is evaluating strategic alternatives. Aceto also expects reduction in dividend moving forward. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aceto from Buy to Sell.

Shares of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) were down 40 percent to $2.29 after pricing public share offering.

Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHOS) was down, falling around 29 percent to $2.30. Sears Hometown and Outlet Stores reported a Q4 loss of $1.46 per share on revenue of $395.77 million.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.70 percent to $68.95 while gold traded down 0.40 percent to $1,348.10.

Silver traded down 0.02 percent Thursday to $17.245, while copper fell 0.83 percent to $3.155.

Eurozone

European shares were mixed today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 fell 0.07 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index fell 0.04 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index gained 0.01 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX fell 0.31 percent, and the French CAC 40 gained 0.19 percent while U.K. shares rose 0.11 percent.

Economics

Initial jobless claims declined 1,000 to 232,000 for the latest week.

The Philadelphia Fed’s manufacturing index rose 1 point to a reading of 23.2 for April.

The index of leading economic indicators rose 0.3 percent for March.

Domestic supplies of natural gas slipped 36 billion cubic feet for the week ended April 13, the U.S. Energy Information Administration reported. Analysts expected a drop of 25 billion cubic feet.

Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.

Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Pittsburgh at 6:45 p.m. ET.