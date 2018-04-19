Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) stock was trading higher by more than 4 percent early Thursday morning. The producer of aluminum reported its first quarter results after Wednesday's market close and earned 77 cents per share on revenue of $3.09 billion versus expectations of 70 cents per share and $3.08 billion. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 EBITDA outlook from $2.6-$2.8 billion to $3.5-$3.7 billion.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) was halted Thursday morning under a "pending news" code. The company's FDA AdCom panel for its Epidiolex, a purified cannabidiol therapy for the treatment of severe rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders, is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT to 12:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) gained more than 3 percent after being named as a potential takeover candidate. According to a Reuters report, Takeda Pharmaceuticals offered to buy Shire in a deal that values its London-listed stock at 46.50 pounds or around $60 billion.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) was trading higher by more than 3.5 percent in reaction to its first quarter results which exceeded estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company earned $1.86 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $9.7 billion versus expectations of $1.71 per share and $9.14 billion.

Sienta Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) was trading higher by more than 9.5 percent. The medical aesthetics company said after Wednesday's close the FDA approved its PMA supplement, which allows for commercialization of its OPUS-branded breast implant products manufactured by Vesta.

Related Links:

27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings