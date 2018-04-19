Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Benzinga Pro's 5 Stocks To Watch Today

Jayson Derrick , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 19, 2018 8:25am   Comments
Share:

Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Alcoa Corp (NYSE: AA) stock was trading higher by more than 4 percent early Thursday morning. The producer of aluminum reported its first quarter results after Wednesday's market close and earned 77 cents per share on revenue of $3.09 billion versus expectations of 70 cents per share and $3.08 billion. The company also raised its fiscal 2018 EBITDA outlook from $2.6-$2.8 billion to $3.5-$3.7 billion.

GW Pharmaceuticals PLC (NASDAQ: GWPH) was halted Thursday morning under a "pending news" code. The company's FDA AdCom panel for its Epidiolex, a purified cannabidiol therapy for the treatment of severe rare childhood-onset epilepsy disorders, is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. EDT to 12:30 p.m. EDT on Thursday.

Shire PLC (ADR) (NASDAQ: SHPG) gained more than 3 percent after being named as a potential takeover candidate. According to a Reuters report, Takeda Pharmaceuticals offered to buy Shire in a deal that values its London-listed stock at 46.50 pounds or around $60 billion.

American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) was trading higher by more than 3.5 percent in reaction to its first quarter results which exceeded estimates for the fifth consecutive quarter. The company earned $1.86 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $9.7 billion versus expectations of $1.71 per share and $9.14 billion.

Sienta Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) was trading higher by more than 9.5 percent. The medical aesthetics company said after Wednesday's close the FDA approved its PMA supplement, which allows for commercialization of its OPUS-branded breast implant products manufactured by Vesta.

Related Links:

27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session

Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings

Posted-In: News Pre-Market Outlook Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + AXP)

27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Edge Lower Ahead Of Earnings
10 Stocks To Watch For April 19, 2018
8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Big Bank Season Rolls On As Morgan Stanley Easily Beats Expectations
10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on AA
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.