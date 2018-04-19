27 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares rose 29.5 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading after reporting pre-clinical data demonstrating potential of Prexigebersen presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago.
- Sientra, Inc. (NASDAQ: SIEN) rose 16.7 percent to $12.90 in pre-market trading following the announcement of FDA approval for PMA supplement.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) rose 13.5 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading after climbing 14.04 percent on Wednesday.
- Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE: HMY) rose 5.6 percent to $2.09 in pre-market trading.
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) shares rose 5 percent to $62.32 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY18 adjusted EBITDA outlook.
- Gold Fields Limited (ADR) (NYSE: GFI) shares rose 4.9 percent to $4.11 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.03 percent on Wednesday.
- ABB Ltd (NYSE: ABB) shares rose 4.3 percent to $24.47 in pre-market trading after reporting Q1 results.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) rose 4.2 percent to $82.99 in pre-market trading.
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) rose 4 percent to $98.95 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected profit for its first quarter.
- HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSEA) rose 3.4 percent to $27.30 in pre-market trading.
- Shire plc (NASDAQ: SHPG) rose 3.4 percent to $167.95 in pre-market trading. Takada offered to buy Shire at £46.50 per share, Reuters reported.
- Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE: VIPS) rose 3.1 percent to $16.43 in pre-market trading.
- iRobot Corporation (NASDAQ: IRBT) shares rose 3 percent to $63.66 in the pre-market trading session.
Losers
- Aceto Corporation (NASDAQ: ACET) fell 41.9 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading. ACETO board disclosed that it is taking proactive steps to address business and financial challenges. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Aceto from Buy to Sell.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) fell 25.3 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after reporting an ATM offering of $150 million.
- Pier 1 Imports, Inc. (NYSE: PIR) fell 17.4 percent to $2.86 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Comps were down 7.5 percent in the quarter.
- Sleep Number Corporation (NASDAQ: SNBR) fell 12.4 percent to $32.00 in pre-market trading following a first quarter earnings miss.
- Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTK) fell 10.2 percent to $11.90 in pre-market trading on news of $125 million convertible debt offering.
- Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MACK) shares fell 8 percent to $8.02 in pre-market trading after dropping 2.02 percent on Wednesday.
- Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPO) shares fell 5.6 percent to $80 in pre-market trading.
- Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LITE) shares fell 4.8 percent to $60.00 in pre-market trading after rising 1.78 percent on Wednesday.
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) fell 4.6 percent to $2.10 in pre-market trading after surging 84.87 percent on Wednesday.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE: TSM) shares fell 4.5 percent to $40.07 in pre-market trading after the company reported Q1 results.
- Align Technology, Inc.. (NASDAQ: ALGN) fell 3.5 percent to $267.40 in pre-market trading after rising 1.61 percent on Wednesday.
- Transocean Ltd. (NYSE: RIG) shares fell 3.5 percent to $12 in pre-market trading after the company issued quarterly fleet status report.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) fell 3.2 percent to $4.90 in pre-market trading.
- Unilever PLC (NYSE: UL) fell 2.6 percent to $54.73 in pre-market trading following Q1 results.
