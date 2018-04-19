36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares climbed 84.87 percent to close at $2.20 on Wednesday.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) jumped 44.09 percent to close at $3.17 on Wednesday. IZEA posted a Q4 net loss of $743,000 on sales of $6.8 million.
- AGM Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AGMH) shares rose 26 percent to close at $6.30.
- Pacific Ethanol, Inc. (NASDAQ: PEIX) shares rose 20 percent to close at $3.90.
- GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) climbed 17.7 percent to close at $6.45. GenMark Diagnostics is expected to release Q1 earnings on May 1, 2018.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares surged 16.56 percent to close at $3.52 following the FDA approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) jumped 16.52 percent to close at $16.08.
- Valhi, Inc. (NYSE: VHI) rose 14.51 percent to close at $8.13.
- W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) shares jumped 14.37 percent to close at $5.89. W&T Offshore is expected to release its Q1 results on Wednesday, May 2, 2018.
- Aegean Marine Petroleum Network Inc. (NYSE: ANW) gained 14.29 percent to close at $2.80. Aegean Marine Petroleum Network named Pavlos Papageorgiou as CFO.
- Aqua Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AQMS) shares rose 14.04 percent to close at $2.60.
- Clementia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: CMTA) gained 12.88 percent to close at $18.40.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares rose 11.86 percent to close at $9.34. SunPower announced plans to acquire SolarWorld Americas.
- Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NYSE: OAS) shares gained 10.63 percent to close at $10.20. Oasis Petroleum is estimated to release Q1 results on May 8, 2018.
- Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE: DNR) climbed 10.56 percent to close at $3.14.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares gained 8.85 percent to close at $2.09 after the company issued a preliminary Q1 update on its enterprise automotive business. The company disclosed that Q1 B2B automotive volumes rose 163 percent year-over-year.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) gained 8.41 percent to close at $6.70 on Wednesday after falling 0.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) climbed 8.17 percent to close at $471.03 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares rose 7.97 percent to close at $2.98.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) gained 7.85 percent to close at $61.01 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares rose 6.76 percent to close at $63.99 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
Losers
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares tumbled 16.81 percent to close at $25.00 on Wednesday.
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares dipped 12.88 percent to close at $4.33 on Wednesday.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares dropped 11.84 percent to close at $31.72. Roku is estimated to report Q1 earnings on May 9, 2018.
- Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARDX) fell 10.18 percent to close at $5.075.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) fell 9.87 percent to close at $8.49 after the company reported an offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock.
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SVA) shares fell 9.34 percent to close at $7.38.
- Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) dropped 9.26 percent to close at $2.94. Fred's rescheduled its Q4 earnings conference call to May 4, 2018.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) declined 9.11 percent to close at $41.90 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares declined 8.39 percent to close at $9.72 after the company lowered its quarterly distribution to $0.25 per common unit from $0.4225 per common unit.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell 7.53 percent to close at $148.79 despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) dropped 7.45 percent to close at $16.39. DA Davidson downgraded Callaway Golf from Buy to Neutral.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 6.85 percent to close at $14.95 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dipped 5.17 percent to close at $38.50 after reporting Q1 results.
- LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) declined 4.7 percent to close at $40.445 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell 4.03 percent to close at $203.77 trading despite a third quarter earnings beat. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion.
