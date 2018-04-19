Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday
- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard is set to speak in Washington at 8:00 a.m. ET.
- Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Philly Fed general conditions index for April is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles will testify before the Senate Banking Committee at 9:30 a.m. ET.
- The index of leading economic indicators for March will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- Data on money supply for the recent week will be released at 4:30 p.m. ET.
- Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank President Loretta Mester is set to speak in Pittsburgh at 6:45 p.m. ET.
