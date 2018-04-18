Market Overview

8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 18, 2018 5:45pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Bio-Path Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: BPTH) shares are up 33 percent after reporting Pre-Clincial data demonstrating potential of Prexigebersen presented at the annual American Association for Cancer Research meeting in Chicago.
  • Sientra Inc (NASDAQ: SIEN) shares are up 13 percent following the announcement of FDA approval for PMA supplement.
  • Alcoa (NYSE: AA) shares were up 4 percent following a Q1 earnings beat.
  • Companhia Brasileira de Distribuicao (NYSE: CBD) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Nexgen Energy Ltd (NYSE: NXE) shares are up 5 percent, reversing the 5 percent loss the stock saw in the regular trading session.

Losers

  • Pier 1 Imports Inc (NYSE: PIR) shares are down 15 percent after reporting a fourth quarter sales miss. Adjusted earnings came in at 21 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Revenues fell short of estimates by $26 million at $512 million. Comps were down 7.5 percent in the quarter. 
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares are down 18 percent after reporting an ATM offering of $150 million.
  • Sleep Number Corp (NASDAQ: SNBR) shares are down 10 percent following a first quarter earnings miss. Earnings came in at 52 cents per share missing estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $389 million, missing estimates by $8 million. 

