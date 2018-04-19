Shares of Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) have tried to recover since CEO Mark Zuckerberg testified in front of members of Congress last week. While investors continue to assess Facebook's recently clouded future, let's take a look at some of the most interesting compensation information from Facebook's proxy statement that might have been lost in the shuffle amid all the turmoil.

Zuckerberg

Zuckerberg's net worth is roughly $70 billion, making him one of the richest people in the world, according to Forbes. But this number can fluctuate by billions of dollars because most of Zuckerberg's massive fortune is tied directly to Facebook's stock price. In fact, the CEO of one of the world's largest companies has for years earned an official salary of just $1, according to the company's recently filed proxy statement.

With that said, Zuckerberg's 2017 compensation packaged totaled $8.8 million, which comes almost entirely from the $7.3 million spent on his personal security—both at his residences and during travel—and the $1.5 million spent on the CEO's travel on the company's private aircraft. These costs also skyrocketed 54% from the $5.8 million spent on his travel and security in 2016. The big jump stems mostly from Zuckerberg's massive 2017 tour around the U.S. that helped boost his security costs to what would amount to $20,000 a day.

These costs are minuscule considering that Facebook made over $40 billion last year. Still, some investors might soon become more upset by just how much power Zuckerberg wields at Facebook as criticism about the company's handling of user data mounts.

The CEO held 8.7 million of Class A shares and 392.7 million Class B shares—which accounted for nearly 90% of all Class B shares. Zuckerberg's stock holdings grant him roughly 60% of total voting power at Facebook.

Moving on from Zuckerberg, let's take a quick look at the rest of the executive officers and the board of directors' compensation packages.

Other Executives

Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg's base pay in 2017 was $805,000, while the rest of the executive officers, David Wehner, Christopher Cox, and Mike Schroepfer, took home $720,000.

However, when you factor in stock options and bonuses Sandberg made $25.2 million last year, most of which came in the form of stock awards. Sandberg's total compensation did include $2.7 million worth of security costs.

Meanwhile, no other executive officer's yearly travel or security amounted to more than $10,000 over the last three years, though they all made roughly $22 million in total compensation. Interestingly, officer's bonus pay was noticeably lower across the board.

