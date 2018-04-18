31 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares surged 115 percent to $2.56.
- Seadrill Limited (NYSE: SDRL) gained 77 percent to $0.3935. On Tuesday, a U.S. court approved the company's plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy that includes raising around $1 billion in new debt and equity through a rights offering which will be led by its biggest shareholder.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares climbed 21.4 percent to $2.3301 after the company issued a preliminary Q1 update on its enterprise automotive business. The company disclosed that Q1 B2B automotive volumes rose 163 percent year-over-year.
- Teligent, Inc. (NASDAQ: TLGT) shares jumped 19.7 percent to $3.615 following the FDA approval of Clobetasol Propionate Cream USP, 0.05%.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) surged 19.1 percent to $2.62. IZEA posted a Q4 net loss of $743,000 on sales of $6.8 million.
- SunPower Corporation (NASDAQ: SPWR) shares gained 15.2 percent to $9.6180. SunPower announced plans to acquire SolarWorld Americas.
- LexinFintech Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ: LX) climbed 10.2 percent to $15.20.
- CounterPath Corporation (NASDAQ: CPAH) shares rose 8.8 percent to $3.0033.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) gained 8.2 percent to $6.685 after falling 0.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) shares climbed 7.2 percent to $5.93.
- Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) shares rose 6.7 percent to $63.96 after the company reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
- Sibanye Gold Limited (NYSE: SBGL) gained 6.5 percent to $3.59 after dropping 4.53 percent on Tuesday.
- Calithera Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: CALA) rose 6.3 percent to $6.75 after the company disclosed that the FDA has granted Fast Track designation to CB-839 in combination with cabozantinib for treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma.
- CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) gained 6.1 percent to $60.01 after reporting upbeat quarterly earnings.
- Welbilt, Inc. (NYSE: WBT) rose 4.5 percent to $19.91. Longbow Research upgraded Welbilt from Neutral to Buy.
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) climbed 4.2 percent to $453.69 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
Losers
- Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) shares tumbled 12.5 percent to $4.35.
- Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: DLNG) shares fell 12.4 percent to $9.295 after the company lowered its quarterly distribution to $0.25 per common unit from $0.4225 per common unit.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares declined 10.9 percent to $26.77.
- Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE: BMI) fell 9.5 percent to $41.70 after reporting downbeat quarterly results.
- Valeritas Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: VLRX) shares declined 9.5 percent to $1.90.
- Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HCSG) dipped 9 percent to $37.34 after reporting Q1 results.
- Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGLE) dropped 7.9 percent to $8.68 after the company reported an offering of 4.5 million shares of common stock.
- MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) shares fell 7 percent to $17.49.
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) shares fell 6.8 percent to $149.96 despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion.
- China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) fell 6.5 percent to $20.40 after surging 22.65 percent on Tuesday.
- Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) dropped 6.1 percent to $16.64. DA Davidson downgraded Callaway Golf from Buy to Neutral.
- ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) fell 6 percent to $15.10 after the company reported Q1 earnings.
- Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) fell 5.2 percent to $201.29 trading despite a third quarter earnings beat. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) fell 5.2 percent to $8.64. Intelsat is expected to release Q1 results on May 1, 2018.
- LegacyTexas Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LTXB) declined 5 percent to $40.34 following downbeat quarterly earnings.
