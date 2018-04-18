Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) stock gained more than 1 percent early Wednesday morning. The FDA said it has approved the company's TAVALISSE therapy for the treatment of thrombocytopenia in adult patients with chronic immune thrombocytopenia.

Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) gained nearly 2 percent early Wednesday morning after investors had time to digest reports of Model 3 production plans. Tesla CEO Elon Musk said in an email to employees the company is aiming to produce 5,000 Model 3 units per week by the end of June.

Seadrill Ltd (NYSE: SDRL) was trading higher by more than 26 percent. On Tuesday, a U.S. court approved the company's plan to exit Chapter 11 bankruptcy that includes raising around $1 billion in new debt and equity through a rights offering which will be led by its biggest shareholder.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) stock was trading higher by more than 2 percent. The banking giant reported its first quarter results earlier and earned $1.45 per share on revenue of $11.08 billion. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $1.25 per share on revenue of $10.36 billion.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) was trading higher by more than 5 percent. The maker of robotic surgery devices reported its first quarter results after Tuesday's market close and earned $2.44 per share on revenue of $848 million. Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to earn $2.09 per share on revenue of $783.28 million.

