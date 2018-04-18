IN THE NEWS

After a slow start to the week on Monday, cryptocurrencies traded mostly flat on Tuesday, with mixed returns among major currencies: Link

In a preview of how Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) is changing its privacy policies, the site this week will start asking European users for permission to use their personal data to power features like facial recognition and some forms of targeted advertising: Link $

Among President Donald Trump’s most deeply held economic convictions is that trade deficits are bad, yet his signature economic policy—a major tax cut—likely will deepen the trade deficits he abhors for years to come: Link $

Amazon.com Inc (NASDAQ: AMZN) has launched an international shopping feature that will enable customers across the world to shop more than 45 million items that can be shipped to their country from the United States: Link

Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) will begin around-the-clock production at its Fremont, California, assembly plant to boost Model 3 output, chief executive officer Elon Musk told employees: Link

In a Chinese stock market infatuated with round numbers, 3,000 has emerged as the latest fixation for investors trying to gauge the government’s commitment to ending a nearly $1 trillion selloff: Link

Doubt whether Les Moonves ought to control both CBS (NYSE: CBS) and Viacom (NASDAQ: VIAB)? It was written in the stars more than a year ago: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 3:15 p.m. ET.

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 4:15 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Compass Point upgraded Terreno Realty (NYSE: TRNO) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: TRNO) from Neutral to Buy Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay (NASDAQ: EBAY) from Underweight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: EBAY) from Underweight to Overweight Jefferies downgraded Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) from Buy to Hold

(NASDAQ: TEAM) from Buy to Hold Citi downgraded Altria (NYSE: MO) from Overweight to Neutral

