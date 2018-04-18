Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Beige Book Report

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2018 6:59am   Comments
Share:
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Earnings, Beige Book Report
Related SPY
Volatility Is Being Overhyped
The Market In 5 Minutes: Netflix Surges, Tesla Pauses, Cohen-Hannity And More
Wall Street Breakfast: Tesla Doubles Down On Model 3 (Seeking Alpha)
Related DIA
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge, Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Rise Ahead of Bank of America Earnings
The Big 4 Economic Indicators: Industrial Production Up 0.5% In March (Seeking Alpha)

Pre-open movers

U.S. stock futures traded higher in early pre-market trade, ahead of earnings from Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS). New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 8:30 a.m. ET, while New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 3:15 p.m. ET. Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 4:15 p.m. ET. The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 40 points to 24,749.00, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 index futures rose 5.50 points to 2,712.00. Futures for the Nasdaq 100 index gained 13.75 points to 6,842.50.

Oil prices traded higher as Brent crude futures rose 1.01 percent to trade at $72.30 per barrel, while US WTI crude futures rose 1.16 percent to trade at $67.29 a barrel. The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.

 

A Peek Into Global Markets

European markets were mostly higher today, with the Spanish Ibex Index rising 0.19 percent, STOXX Europe 600 Index falling 0.03 percent and German DAX 30 index dropping 0.09 percent. The UK's FTSE index was trading higher by 0.78 percent, while French CAC 40 Index rose 0.26 percent.

In Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei Stock Average rose 1.42 percent, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index rose 0.74 percent, China’s Shanghai Composite Index climbed 0.80 percent and India’s BSE Sensex fell 0.18 percent.

Broker Recommendation

Analysts at Morgan Stanley upgraded eBay Inc. from Underweight to Overweight.

eBay shares rose 4.19 percent to $42.31 in pre-market trading.

Breaking news

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter.
  • Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) reported stronger-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • U.S. Bancorp (NYSE: USB) reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter.
  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares fell over 5 percent in pre-market trading despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion.

Posted-In: A Peek Into The Markets Morgan StanleyNews Eurozone Futures Global Pre-Market Outlook Markets Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DIA + IBM)

10 Stocks To Watch For April 18, 2018
6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Surge, Goldman Sachs Earnings In Focus
12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2018
How Some Of The Largest Tech Companies Are Investing In Blockchain
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPY
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.