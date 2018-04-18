Market Overview

32 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2018 4:45am   Comments
Gainers

  • ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares gained 27.53 percent to close at $3.15 on Tuesday following Q4 results. ChinaNet Online reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.43 million.
  • China Internet Nationwide Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ: CIFS) rose 22.65 percent to close at $21.82.
  • IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares gained 20.92 percent to close at $23.70. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IntriCon with a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target.
  • Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares rose 20.86 percent to close at $17.38 on Tuesday.
  • Check-Cap Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHEK) gained 20.05 percent to close at $4.97.
  • ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares jumped 17.04 percent to close at $3.16. ArQule licensed derazantinib to Basilea Pharma for the development and commercialization outside of China.
  • Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares rose 13.5 percent to close at $3.2117.
  • Fred's, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED) climbed 13.29 percent to close at $3.24. Fred's rescheduled its conference call to discuss its Q4 financial results to May 4, 2018.
  • G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTHX) rose 12.1 percent to close at $40.68 on Tuesday.
  • OncoCyte Corporation (NYSE: OCX) shares gained 12 percent to close at $2.80
  • Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) rose 11.41 percent to close at $31.84. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twitter from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
  • Carvana Co. (NYSE: CVNA) climbed 11.36 percent to close at $30.10. Carvana Co announced the acquisition of augmented reality startup Car360.
  • GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares surged 11.24 percent to close at $134.13.
  • Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) climbed 9.19 percent to close at $336.06 after the company reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance.
  • J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares gained 8.67 percent to close at $5.32.
  • Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares rose 7.74 percent to close at $5.29.
  • InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares climbed 7.44 percent to close at $5.34.
  • GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) gained 5.3 percent to close at $103.72. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on GrubHub with an Overweight rating.
  • Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) rose 3.72 percent to close at $110.38 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
  • UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) gained 3.57 percent to close at $238.54 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY 2018 guidance.

 

Losers

  • Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares tumbled 25.86 percent to close at $0.18 on Tuesday following an initial ITC determination to grant SK Hynix motion for summary determination of non-infringement and termination of 1089 probe. Roth Capital downgraded Netlist from Buy to Neutral.
  • Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares declined 16.6 percent to close at $25.02 after the company reported proposed offering of common stock.
  • Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) shares dropped 15.88 percent to close at $9.59.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 12.6 percent to close at $7.84 after the company reported a 7 million-share common stock offering.
  • GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) tumbled 9.68 percent to close at $5.04.
  • Sears Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ: SHLD) shares slipped 9.55 percent to close at $3.03.
  • REV Group, Inc. (NYSE: REVG) fell 8.81 percent to close at $18.42.
  • Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares declined 7.92 percent to close at $4.65.
  • Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ: CYRX) shares fell 7.73 percent to close at $7.64 on Tuesday.
  • DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares dropped 7.25 percent to close at $1.92.
  • SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) dropped 7.17 percent to close at $2.85 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat, but downbeat guidance.
  • Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares declined 6.28 percent to close at $2.09 after the company announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of lead candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia. Anavex Life Sciences submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2 in Rett syndrome.

