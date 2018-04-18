Economic Data Scheduled For Wednesday
- The MBA's index of mortgage application activity for the latest week is schedule for release at 7:00 a.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley is set to speak in New York at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on petroleum inventories in the U.S. is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
- The Federal Reserve will release its latest Beige Book report at 2:00 p.m. ET.
- New York Federal Reserve Bank President William Dudley will speak in New York at 3:15 p.m. ET.
- Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles is set to speak in Washington at 4:15 p.m. ET.
