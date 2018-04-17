6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are up 6 percent, hitting a new 52-week high after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.44, beating estimates by 35 cents. Sales came in at $848 million, beating estimates by $65 million.
- AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available
- United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) shares are up 2 percent following a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $9.03 billion, beating estimates by $43 million. The airliner narrowed its FY18 adjusted EPS guidance to $7-$8.50.
Losers
- IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.45 per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $19.1 billion, beating by $280 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion.
- Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares are down 2 percent. No news was immediately available.
- Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are down 3 percent despite a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.79 beats earnings by 41 cents. Sales came in at $2.89 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion.
