Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

6 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 17, 2018 4:58pm   Comments
Share:
Related ISRG
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On BlackBerry, Kinder Morgan And More
Intuitive Surgical Q1 top line off 5%; non-GAAP earnings down 6%; shares up 5% after hours consensus beat (Seeking Alpha)

Gainers

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) shares are up 6 percent, hitting a new 52-week high after reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.44, beating estimates by 35 cents. Sales came in at $848 million, beating estimates by $65 million.
  • AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc (NYSE: UAVS) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available
  • United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE: UAL) shares are up 2 percent following a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at 50 cents per share, beating estimates by 12 cents. Sales came in at $9.03 billion, beating estimates by $43 million. The airliner narrowed its FY18 adjusted EPS guidance to $7-$8.50.

Losers

  • IBM (NYSE: IBM) shares are down 5 percent despite reporting a first quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $2.45 per share, beating estimates by 4 cents. Sales came in at $19.1 billion, beating by $280 million. The company reaffirmed its FY18 outlook of EPS of at least $13.80 and free cash flow of $12 billion.
  • Lee Enterprises (NYSE: LEE) shares are down 2 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Lam Research (NASDAQ: LRCX) shares are down 3 percent despite a third quarter earnings beat. Adjusted earnings came in at $4.79 beats earnings by 41 cents. Sales came in at $2.89 billion, beating estimates by $30 million. The company sees fourth quarter EPS of $4.80-$5.20 and sales of $2.85 billion-$3.15 billion.

Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ISRG + IBM)

12 Stocks To Watch For April 17, 2018
Earnings Scheduled For April 17, 2018
How Some Of The Largest Tech Companies Are Investing In Blockchain
Upcoming Earnings: Johnson & Johnson And IBM Are Scheduled To Report This Week
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Will IBM's Cognitive Solutions And GBS Unit Aid Q1 Earnings?
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on LEU
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.