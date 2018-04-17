27 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares jumped 40.9 percent to $3.48 following Q4 results. ChinaNet Online reported a Q4 loss of $0.50 per share on revenue of $15.43 million.
- KBS Fashion Group Limited (NASDAQ: KBSF) rose 19.6 percent to $6.2813 after the company reported signing of a cooperative agreement to open Amazon and Alibaba Express online stores.
- Calyxt, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLXT) shares gained 18.2 percent to $17.00.
- J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shares surged 12.2 percent to $5.50.
- InfoSonics Corporation (NASDAQ: IFON) shares gained 11.9 percent to $5.56.
- GW Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: GWPH) shares jumped 11.3 percent to $134.155.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 9.4 percent to $36.12 after announcing that ESPN+, the sports network's subscription streaming service, is available on Roku devices. Point 72 Asset Mgmt reported a 5.1 percent passive stake on Monday.
- Arsanis, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASNS) shares gained 8.6 percent to $16.58.
- IntriCon Corporation (NASDAQ: IIN) shares rose 7.9 percent to $21.15. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on IntriCon with a Buy rating and a $35.00 price target.
- Twitter, Inc. (NYSE: TWTR) climbed 7.7 percent to $30.77. Morgan Stanley upgraded Twitter from Underweight to Equal-Weight.
- Akoustis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKTS) shares gained 7.4 percent to $5.2746.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 7.3 percent to $4.52 after climbing 31.15 percent on Monday.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) climbed 6.9 percent to $329.01 after the company reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT) gained 5.8 percent to $5.66. Bank of America initiated coverage on Nextdecade with a Buy rating.
- GrubHub Inc. (NYSE: GRUB) gained 5.8 percent to $104.20. Stephens & Co. initiated coverage on GrubHub with an Overweight rating.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 5 percent to $2.83. ArQule licensed derazantinib to Basilea Pharma for the development and commercialization outside of China.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) rose 4.4 percent to $111.15 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE: UNH) gained 3.6 percent to $238.68 after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for its first quarter and raised its FY 2018 guidance.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Netlist, Inc. (NASDAQ: NLST) shares tumbled 25.9 percent to $0.18 following an initial ITC determination to grant SK Hynix motion for summary determination of non-infringement and termination of 1089 probe. Roth Capital downgraded Netlist from Buy to Neutral.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares dipped 15 percent to $25.50 after the company reported proposed offering of common stock.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) dipped 12.2 percent to $7.8757 after the company reported a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares fell 11.7 percent to $1.97 after the company announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of lead candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia. Anavex Life Sciences submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2 in Rett syndrome.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares fell 10.82 percent to $3.71.
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 9.8 percent to $2.77 after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat, but downbeat guidance.
- DropCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: DCAR) shares tumbled 7.1 percent to $1.9238.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares fell 6.5 percent to $14.013.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) dipped 5.7 percent to $5.26.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.