16 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 13.9 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading after dropping 13.33 percent on Monday.
- Anavex Life Sciences Corp. (NASDAQ: AVXL) shares rose 12.1 percent to $2.50 in pre-market trading after the company announced plans to initiate a Phase 2 clinical trial of lead candidate ANAVEX®2-73 in Parkinson’s Disease Dementia. Anavex Life Sciences submitted an investigational new drug application to the FDA for ANAVEX 2-73 Phase 2 in Rett syndrome.
- Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ: ROKU) rose 9.5 percent to $36.14 in pre-market trading after announcing that ESPN+, the sports network's subscription streaming service, is available on Roku devices. Point 72 Asset Mgmt reported a 5.1 percent passive stake on Monday.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares rose 9.3 percent to $2.95 in pre-market trading. ArQule licensed derazantinib to Basilea Pharma for the development and commercialization outside of China.
- Asta Funding, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASFI) rose 8.8 percent to $3.70 in pre-market trading.
- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) rose 6.8 percent to $328.68 in pre-market trading after the company reported better-than-expected sales for its first quarter Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) rose 6.6 percent to $7.25 in pre-market trading after declining 5.56 percent on Monday.
- Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) rose 5.7 percent to $112.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its first quarter on Monday.
- The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTD) rose 4.7 percent to $55 in pre-market trading.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares rose 4.1 percent to $4.38 in the pre-market trading session after climbing 31.15 percent on Monday.
- Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ: LULU) shares rose 4 percent to $97.45 in pre-market trading. lululemon named Patrick Guido as CFO.
Losers
- SeaChange International, Inc. (NASDAQ: SEAC) fell 13.7 percent to $2.85 in pre-market trading after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat, but downbeat guidance.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) fell 9.2 percent to $8.15 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 7 million-share common stock offering.
- Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE: LADR) shares fell 7.2 percent to $13.90 in pre-market trading.
- DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE: DRD) shares fell 3.4 percent to $2.55 in pre-market trading after declining 1.12 percent on Monday.
- Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) fell 2.8 percent to $41.60 in pre-market trading.
