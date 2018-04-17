38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) jumped 31.15 percent to close at $4.21 on Monday after climbing 6.29 percent on Friday.
- Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) shares gained 18.79 percent to close at $8.41 after the company disclosed that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Intelsat General, is a part of team of companies awarded new task order by the FAA to develop and operate satellite payload.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) climbed 17.99 percent to close at $4.46 as the company disclosed that APVO436 showed T-Cell activation with minimal cytokine release.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: ERI) shares surged 16.25 percent to close at $41.50 on Monday after the company announced plans to buy Tropicana Entertainment for $1.85 billion in cash. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reported the sale of Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois to Eldorado Resorts for $327.5 million in cash.
- Carvana Co. (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares climbed 15.51 percent to close at $27.03.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTD) gained 14.47 percent to close at $6.25.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) shares rose 12.23 percent to close at $30.00 on Monday.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares gained 11.76 percent to close at $4.37.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares climbed 11.63 percent to close at $3.36.
- Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SRNE) shares rose 11.11 percent to close at $6.50.
- tronc, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRNC) shares rose 10.79 percent to close at $19.00 on Monday.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) shares surged 9.96 percent to close at $19.99.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares gained 9.83 percent to close at $38.00.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) rose 8.49 percent to close at $3.45.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) rose 8.21 percent to close at $3.56. Aptose announced the presentation of new preclinical data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK inhibitor at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares gained 7.6 percent to close at $38.38. BlueLinx disclosed that it has completed its announced acquisition of Cedar Creek.
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares gained 7.23 percent to close at $2.52 on Monday.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) rose 4.47 percent to close at $44.43 after the company reported the FDA acceptance for review of the NDA for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.
Losers
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares tumbled 64.61 percent to close at $0.761 on Monday after the company disclosed that its METRIC study in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer did not meet primary endpoint.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares fell 35.97 percent to close at $25.63. Optical stocks were trading under notable selling pressure Monday morning in reaction to the U.S. government's move to ban American companies from selling their equipment to China's ZTE Corp. The company said in a 10-K filing dated Feb. 22 it generates most of its revenue from a limited number of customers. Among its biggest customers is ZTE, which accounted for 30 percent of its entire revenue in 2017.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) dipped 35.38 percent to close at $0.2714. The urology and rheumatology focused biopharmaceutical company said the FDA recommended the company reformulates its Vitaros therapy. Specifically, the FDA is recommending the company "develop a new Vitaros formulation that reduces the concentration of DDAIP.HCl from 2.5% to 0.5% in order to address the tumor promotion and partner transference safety concerns."
- Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: LPTX) shares fell 23.1 percent to close at $7.49. Leap Therapeutics presented nonclinical and clinical data on DKN-01 at the AACR 2018 Annual Meeting.
- CYANOTECH CORP (NASDAQ: CYAN) fell 16.83 percent to close at $4.20.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) dropped 15.18 percent to close at $7.99. Optical stocks were trading under notable selling pressure Monday morning in reaction to the U.S. government's move to ban American companies from selling their equipment to China's ZTE Corp. Oclaro shares fell as ZTE accounted for 18 percent of its 2017 revenue.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares slipped 13.33 percent to close at $3.25.
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares fell 13.2 percent to $2.17.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dropped 12.64 percent to close at $86.46 after the company disclosed proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1 ARROW clinical trial of BLU-667 in patients with RET-altered solid tumors.
- Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ: AGEN) shares fell 11.61 percent to close at $4.11.
- Foundation Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ: FMI) shares dropped 11.6 percent to close at $70.90 on Monday.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares declined 10.4 percent to close at $6.89.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) fell 10.27 percent to close at $54.41 after the company disclosed proposed offerings of convertible senior notes and common stock.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares slipped 10.26 percent to close at $3.50.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares dropped 9.81 percent to close at $30.17.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 7.72 percent to close at $4.12 after the company reported initial Phase 1 data with indoximod plus radiation and chemotherapy for pediatric patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) fell 7.57 percent to close at $3.42.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares declined 7.18 percent to close at $37.98 after the company issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares fell 7 percent to close at $93.47. Nektar Therapeutics presented new preclinical data for its immuno-oncology programs at the AACR.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 4.7 percent to close at $80.56 after the company disclosed that Sir Martin Sorrell has stepped down as CEO of the company.
