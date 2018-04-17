Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 17, 2018 4:14am   Comments
  • Data on housing starts for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
  • Data on industrial production for March will be released at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • San Francisco Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams is set to speak in Madrid at 9:15 a.m. ET.
  • Federal Reserve Vice Chairman for Supervision Governor Randal Quarles will speak in Washington at 10:00 a.m. ET.
  • Philadelphia Federal Reserve Bank President Patrick Harker is set to speak in Philadelphia at 11:00 a.m. ET.
  • The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
  • Chicago Federal Reserve Bank President Charles Evans will speak in Chicago at 1:40 p.m. ET.

Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets

