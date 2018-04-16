11 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session

Gainers:

NF Energy Saving Corp (NASDAQ: NFEC) shares are up 8 percent after a 13-D filing from Bi Yongquan showed a 19.8-percent stake.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) shares are up 7 percent after reporting interim data on an SD-101 study in combination with Merck's Keytruda that showed encouraging response rates.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a first-quarter sales beat. Revenues came in at $3.7 billion, beating estimates by $11 million. GAAP EPS came in at 64 cents, which may not compare to the 64-cent estimate. Net streaming additions came in at 7.41 million, also beating estimates by nearly 1 million. The company issued strong second-quarter guidance amid comments that it expects to be free cash flow negative for several more years as the spending on original content continues.

Roku Inc (NASDAQ: ROKU) shares are up 6 percent after announcing that ESPN+, the sports network's subscription streaming service, is available on Roku devices.

Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE) shares are up 6 percent after reporting a Q1 earnings and sales beat. Adjusted EPS came in at $2.81, beating estimates by 48 cents. Sales came in at $1.85 billion, beating estimates by $190 million.

Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) shares are up 5 percent after reporting that it's exercising an option to acquire Novel Technology from CardioSert for 100,000 restricted shares and $250,000.

Ideal Power Inc (NASDAQ: IPWR) shares are up 4 percent after reporting a corporate restructuring into two seperate operating divisions, Power Conversion Systems and B-Tran.

Aradigm Corporation (NASDAQ: ARDM) shares are up 4 percent. No news was immediately available.

AccelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ACRX) shares are up 4 percent after confirming plans to resubmit a NDA in the second quarter of 2018.

Losers:

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are down 9 percent following news of a 7-million-share common stock offering.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ: SEAC) shares are down 4 percent after reporting a fourth-quarter earnings and sales beat, but downbeat guidance. Adjusted earnings came in at 10 cents per share, beating estimates by 2 cents. Sales came in $500,000 ahead of estimates at $23 million.