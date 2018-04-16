31 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares surged 20.6 percent to $2.8338.
- Eldorado Resorts, Inc. (NYSE: ERI) shares climbed 15.7 percent to $41.30 after the company announced plans to buy Tropicana Entertainment for $1.85 billion in cash. MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) reported the sale of Grand Victoria Casino in Elgin, Illinois to Eldorado Resorts for $327.5 million in cash.
- Turtle Beach Corporation (NASDAQ: HEAR) shares rose 13.3 percent to $4.43.
- Carvana Co. (NASDAQ: CVNA) shares rose 11 percent to $25.98.
- BlueLinx Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BXC) shares gained 10.8 percent to $39.52. BlueLinx disclosed that it has completed its announced acquisition of Cedar Creek.
- Bovie Medical Corporation (NYSE: BVX) climbed 9.6 percent to $3.48.
- Viveve Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIVE) shares rose 9.3 percent to $3.29.
- Aptose Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: APTO) climbed 8.6 percent to $ 3.5717. Aptose announced the presentation of new preclinical data on CG’806 Pan-FLT3/ Pan-BTK inhibitor at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting.
- Alkermes plc (NASDAQ: ALKS) gained 8.4 percent to $46.09 after the company reported the FDA acceptance for review of the NDA for ALKS 5461 for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder.
- Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: PTNR) shares rose 8.2 percent to $4.51 after the company reported a collaboration deal with Amazon Video in Israel.
- REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares rose 7.7 percent to $37.25.
- Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) rose 6.9 percent to $3.4299 after climbing 6.29 percent on Friday.
- National Beverage Corp. (NASDAQ: FIZZ) gained 4.1 percent to $93.14. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on National Beverage with an Outperform rating.
- C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHRW) rose 4 percent to $98.02. UBS upgraded C.H. Robinson from Neutral to Buy.
Losers
- Celldex Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLDX) shares dipped 60.4 percent to $0.8521 after the company disclosed that its METRIC study in metastatic triple-negative breast cancer did not meet primary endpoint.
- Acacia Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACIA) shares tumbled 34 percent to $26.43. Optical stocks were trading under notable selling pressure Monday morning in reaction to the U.S. government's move to ban American companies from selling their equipment to China's ZTE Corp. The company said in a 10-K filing dated Feb. 22 it generates most of its revenue from a limited number of customers. Among its biggest customers is ZTE, which accounted for 30 percent of its entire revenue in 2017.
- Apricus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: APRI) fell 31.3 percent to $0.2884. The urology and rheumatology focused biopharmaceutical company said the FDA recommended the company reformulates its Vitaros therapy. Specifically, the FDA is recommending the company "develop a new Vitaros formulation that reduces the concentration of DDAIP.HCl from 2.5% to 0.5% in order to address the tumor promotion and partner transference safety concerns."
- Novume Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVMM) fell 23.6 percent to $2.5503.
- Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NKTR) shares tumbled 17.8 percent to $82.62. Nektar Therapeutics presented new preclinical data for its immuno-oncology programs at the AACR.
- Oclaro, Inc. (NASDAQ: OCLR) declined 17.5 percent to $7.7695. Optical stocks were trading under notable selling pressure Monday morning in reaction to the U.S. government's move to ban American companies from selling their equipment to China's ZTE Corp. Oclaro shares fell as ZTE accounted for 18 percent of its 2017 revenue.
- CYANOTECH CORP (NASDAQ: CYAN) dropped 16 percent to $4.24.
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) fell 13.9 percent to $3.850 after the company reported initial Phase 1 data with indoximod plus radiation and chemotherapy for pediatric patients with diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma at the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) 2018 Annual Meeting.
- Blueprint Medicines Corporation (NASDAQ: BPMC) dropped 13.6 percent to $85.57 after the company disclosed proof-of-concept data from the ongoing Phase 1 ARROW clinical trial of BLU-667 in patients with RET-altered solid tumors.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares fell 13.3 percent to $3.25.
- Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ: CERC) declined 13.2 percent to $3.21.
- Inphi Corporation (NYSE: IPHI) dropped 11.6 percent to $28.96. Inphi is expected to release Q1 results on April 24.
- Fabrinet (NYSE: FN) shares declined 11.4 percent to $ 29.65.
- Zafgen, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZFGN) shares fell 10.4 percent to $6.89.
- Clovis Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CLVS) dropped 10 percent to $54.57 after the company disclosed proposed offerings of convertible senior notes and common stock.
- National Oilwell Varco, Inc. (NYSE: NOV) shares fell 6.1 percent to $38.42 after the company issued weak sales forecast for the first quarter.
- WPP plc (NYSE: WPP) fell 5.5 percent to $79.90 after the company disclosed that Sir Martin Sorrell has stepped down as CEO of the company.
