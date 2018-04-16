The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 16. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Notable Earnings
- Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q1 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Checkmate-214 (Opdivo+Yervoy) in First-line Renal Cell Carcinoma
Investor Events
- Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) secondary offering lockup expires
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) Q1 premarket
- Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q1 premarket
- International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q1 after hours
- United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UAL) Q1 after hours
FDA/Biotech
- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) PDUFA date for Burosumab BLA
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) PDUFA date for Fostamatinib
Investor Events
- BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) IPO quiet period lockup expires
- Secondary offering lockup expirations for: MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB), Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), and RumbleON, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL)
Items of Interest
- Analyst quiet period for Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) to expire
- FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to testify before House Appropriations Committee; BZ NOTE: The Commissioner’s testimony could produce some headline risk for biotechs and pharmacy stocks related to potential drug pricing and pharmacy benefit manager reforms.
Wednesday
Economic
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q1 premarket
- Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q1 premarket
- Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q1 after hours
- American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q1 after hours
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Q1 premarket
IPOs
- GrafTech International (EAF)
- Vrio (VRIO)
- Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
- Surface Oncology (SURF)
- Morphosys (MOR)
FDA/Biotech
- GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) FDA AdCom Meeting for Epidiolex in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome
Investor Events
- Secondary offering lockup expirations for: Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL), Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSC), and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q1 premarket
- Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) Q1 premarket
- Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) Q3 premarket
IPOs
- FirstCarribean International Bank (FCI)
- Level One Bancorp (LEVL)
- Pivoltal Software (PVTL)
M&A
- QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5 p.m.
Investor Events
