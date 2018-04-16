Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 16, 2018 12:10pm   Comments
Share:
The Week Ahead: Netflix Earnings, Big Bank Results, FDA Actions Abound
Related GE
Eagle Ford And Cana Woodford Shale Plays Witness More Oil Rigs
Netflix Earnings Preview: International Subscriber Growth In Focus
General Electric: Share Price Shifts, But Consistent Value (Seeking Alpha)
Related HON
The Magic Formula Stocks In Joel Greenblatt's Portfolio
Jim Cramer Weighs In On Canada Goose, Dollar Tree, Honeywell And More
Game Plan For The Week - Cramer's Mad Money (4/13/18) (Seeking Alpha)

Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 16. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Notable Earnings

  • Netflix, Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX) Q1 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE: BMY) PDUFA date for Checkmate-214 (Opdivo+Yervoy) in First-line Renal Cell Carcinoma

Investor Events

  • Qudian Inc (NYSE: QD) secondary offering lockup expires

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE: GS) Q1 premarket
  • Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Q1 premarket
  • International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) Q1 after hours
  • United Continental Holdings, Inc (NYSE: UAL) Q1 after hours

FDA/Biotech

  • Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ: RARE) PDUFA date for Burosumab BLA
  • Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc (NASDAQ: RIGL) PDUFA date for Fostamatinib

Investor Events

  • BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) IPO quiet period lockup expires
  • Secondary offering lockup expirations for: MongoDB, Inc (NASDAQ: MDB), Sea Limited (NYSE: SE), and RumbleON, Inc (NASDAQ: RMBL)

Items of Interest

  • Analyst quiet period for Dropbox, Inc (NASDAQ: DBX) to expire 
  • FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb to testify before House Appropriations Committee; BZ NOTE: The Commissioner’s testimony could produce some headline risk for biotechs and pharmacy stocks related to potential drug pricing and pharmacy benefit manager reforms.

Wednesday
Economic

  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) Q1 premarket
  • Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT) Q1 premarket
  • Alcoa Corporation (NYSE: AA) Q1 after hours
  • American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) Q1 after hours

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) Q1 premarket

IPOs

  • GrafTech International (EAF)
  • Vrio (VRIO)
  • Mereo BioPharma Group (MREO)
  • Surface Oncology (SURF)
  • Morphosys (MOR)

FDA/Biotech

  • GW Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: GWPH) FDA AdCom Meeting for Epidiolex in Dravet Syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut Syndrome

Investor Events

  • Secondary offering lockup expirations for: Dragon Victory International Limited (NASDAQ: LYL), Mosaic Acquisition Corp (NYSE: MOSC), and RISE Education Cayman Ltd (NASDAQ: REDU)

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • General Electric Company (NYSE: GE) Q1 premarket
  • Honeywell International Inc (NYSE: HON) Q1 premarket
  • Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG) Q3 premarket

IPOs

  • FirstCarribean International Bank (FCI)
  • Level One Bancorp (LEVL)
  • Pivoltal Software (PVTL)

M&A

  • QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5 p.m.

Investor Events

  • Fitbit, Inc (NYSE: FIT) in court as judge decides on proposed settlement in Robb vs. Fitbit securities case
  • Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE: SCHW) spring business update

Posted-In: News Previews FDA Events Trading Ideas Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AA + ABT)

Earnings Parade Continues This Week After Missile Attacks, With Banks, Netflix On Way
The Magic Formula Stocks In Joel Greenblatt's Portfolio
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 20, 2018
Jim Cramer Shares His Thoughts On Merck, Five Below And More
After Trump's Announcement Of Steel, Aluminum Tariffs, The Sell-Side Reacts
Benzinga's Insider Buys Of The Week: Abbott Labs, Hain Celestial, Parsley Energy And More
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on GE
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.