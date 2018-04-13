30 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) shares climbed 56.4 percent to $3.08.
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) gained 12.4 percent to $20.43 after the company disclosed positive results from its first multi-center study of NPS technology for seborrheic keratosis lesions.
- Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares climbed 11 percent to $26.77. Skyline posted Q3 net income of $0.15 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.29 per share. Its net sales rose 12.3 percent to $57,978,000.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) shares gained 9.8 percent to $5.05 after gaining 15 percent on Thursday.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) rose 8.6 percent to $10.37. Jefferies initiated coverage on Endocyte with a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) rose 8.4 percent to $8.7226 after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.
- Image Sensing Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISNS) shares gained 7.5 percent to $4.515.
- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW) climbed 7 percent to $4.32.
- IAMGOLD Corporation (NYSE: IAG) rose 6.1 percent to $5.635.
- SecureWorks Corp. (NASDAQ: SCWX) gained 4.3 percent to $9.8975. First Analysis upgraded SecureWorks from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares rose 3.4 percent to $247.451 after the company reported a $12 billion share buyback plan.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) dropped 45.5 percent to $0.600 after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) dipped 28.8 percent to $3.918. SemiLEDs posted a Q2 net loss of $0.32 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue fell 23 percent to $1.5 million.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) fell 26.9 percent to $0.95 after the company disclosed a proposed concurrent offering of common and preferred stock.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares declined 20.9 percent to $0.3028. EyeGate Pharma priced its 35.16 million share offering at $0.32 per share.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZG) shares fell 10.4 percent to $48.19. Zillow announced plans to expand Zillow Instant Offers™ to Phoenix this month. Craig-Hallum downgraded Zillow from Buy to Hold.
- BroadVision, Inc. (NASDAQ: BVSN) fell 10.2 percent to $2.20.
- TSR, Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) shares dipped 9.9 percent to $5.90. TSR posted a Q3 loss of $0.01 per share on sales of $15.058 million.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 9 percent to $27.9101. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Glaukos from Buy to Hold.
- ChinaNet Online Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNET) shares declined 9 percent to $2.33.
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) shares dropped 9 percent to $28.211.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) shares tumbled 8.7 percent to $9.90.
- Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) shares dipped 8.5 percent to $4.40.
- Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ: STMP) shares fell 8.3 percent to $201.50.
- Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE: MUSA) shares declined 8.2 percent to $62.64. Jefferies downgraded Murphy USA from Buy to Hold.
- Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASMB) declined 7.7 percent to $44.82. Chardan Capital downgraded Assembly Biosciences from Buy to Neutral.
- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) dropped 7.5 percent to $152.875 following chatter that the company will be a target of investigation on '60 Minutes' this weekend.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares fell 6.4 percent to $31.15. Instinet initiated coverage on Dropbox with a Reduce rating and $21 price target.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) fell 5.3 percent to $12.534 after the company reported results from the interim analysis of Phase 2 trial of MN-001 In NASH / NAFLD.
- PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) declined 4.1 percent to $145.52 following quarterly results.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.