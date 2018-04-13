Tentrr, an Airbnb-like startup for campsites, makes it "dirt simple" for people to rent out private campsites on their private land. The company was founded by Michael D'Agostino, a former investment banker and NYSE managing director, and just finalized a new round of financing.

What Happened

The startup announced this week it has completed an $8 million series A financing round led by West Venture Partners with new investments coming from Obvious Ventures. The company's prior investors include Great Oaks Venture Capital, Halogen Ventures, Rivet Ventures and WorldQuant Ventures.

Tentrr markets itself as the "new model for exploring the world sustainably while creating economic resilience in rural communities." Its business model consists of landowners who share their fully-equipped and already set up land for everyone ranging from new campers to the most experienced campers.

Why It's Important

Tentrr is one of the first companies to implement a sharing economy platform exclusively to rural communities, D'Agostino said in a press release. It also happens to be the first technology company that ironically "wants you to turn your screens off."

From an investor point of view, Tentrr's backers are betting on the outdoor recreation industry that by some estimates represents an $887 billion market, TechCrunch said. Americans spend $24 billion on campsites alone on an annual basis.

Tentrr doesn't have much competition. Its closest competitors include Hipcamp, a company that helps arrange camping experiences and Outdoorsy, a recreational-vehicle startup whose customers are looking for adventures on the road and not in a campsite.

