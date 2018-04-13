Mid-Day Market Update: SemiLEDs Falls Following Q2 Results; Pulse Biosciences Shares Surge

Midway through trading Friday, the Dow traded down 0.32 percent to 24,405.40 while the NASDAQ declined 0.30 percent to 7,118.66. The S&P also fell, dropping 0.15 percent to 2,659.99.

Leading and Lagging Sectors

On Friday, the energy shares climbed 1.16 percent. Meanwhile, top gainers in the sector included Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC), up 11 percent, and Whiting Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: WLL), up 5 percent.

In trading on Friday, financial shares fell 1.24 percent.

Top Headline

Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter.

The company said it earned $1.68 per share in the first quarter on revenue of $18.9 billion versus expectations of $1.61 per share on revenue of $18.86 billion.

Equities Trading UP

Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) shares shot up 17 percent to $21.3334. The electrical energy based therapeutic announced clinical efficacy results of a study of its Nano-Pulse Stimulation (NPS) technology for the treatment of seborrheic keratosis lesions (SKs). The study found that 82 percent of 174 treated lesions were rated as clear or mostly clear after 106 days in 58 adult patients.

Shares of Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) got a boost, shooting up 9 percent to $8.77 after gaining 8.93 percent on Thursday.

Skyline Corporation (NYSE: SKY) shares were also up, gaining 11 percent to $26.76. Skyline posted Q3 net income of $0.15 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.29 per share. Its net sales rose 12.3 percent to $57,978,000.

Equities Trading DOWN

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares dropped 30 percent to $3.8615. SemiLEDs posted a Q2 net loss of $0.32 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue fell 23 percent to $1.5 million.

Shares of EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) were down 17 percent to $0.3182. EyeGate Pharma priced its 35.16 million share offering at $0.32 per share.

Sphere 3D Corp. (NASDAQ: ANY) was down, falling around 46 percent to $0.5918 after the company reported pricing of $2.3 million public offering of common stock and warrants.

Commodities

In commodity news, oil traded up 0.33 percent to $67.29 while gold traded up 0.57 percent to $1,349.50.

Silver traded up 1.17 percent Friday to $16.665, while copper rose 0.07 percent to $3.0655.

Eurozone

European shares were mostly higher today. The eurozone’s STOXX 600 rose 0.02 percent, the Spanish Ibex Index rose 0.14 percent, while Italy’s FTSE MIB Index slipped 0.01 percent. Meanwhile the German DAX gained 0.13 percent, and the French CAC 40 rose 0.05 percent while U.K. shares fell 0.04 percent.

Economics

The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index declined to 97.8 in April, versus 101.4 in March. Economists projected a reading of 101.

U.S. job openings slipped to 6.05 million, compared to 6.23 million in January.

The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Odessa, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.