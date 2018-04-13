28 Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Pulse Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: PLSE) rose 37.5 percent to $25.00 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed positive results from its first multi-center study of NPS technology for seborrheic keratosis lesions.
- MediciNova, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNOV) rose 13.4 percent to $15.00 in pre-market trading after the company reported positive results from the interim analysis of Phase 2 trial of MN-001 In NASH / NAFLD.
- Alliance Holdings GP, L.P. (NASDAQ: AHGP) shares rose 8.4 percent to $25.67 in pre-market trading.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) rose 7.8 percent to $4.30 in pre-market trading after climbing 20.54 percent on Thursday.
- Micro Focus International plc (NYSE: MFGP) rose 7.1 percent to $19.02 in pre-market trading after surging 7.58 percent on Thursday.
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) rose 5.5 percent to $17.40 in pre-market trading after falling 38.39 percent on Thursday.
- GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) rose 5.4 percent to $5.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 7.19 percent on Thursday. GoPro is expected to report Q1 results on May 3 after the closing bell.
- New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE: NRZ) rose 5.1 percent to $17.07 in pre-market trading.
- Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE: ARI) shares rose 5 percent to $18.72 in pre-market trading. Apollo Commercial Real Estate. is expected to report Q1 results on May 3.
- Zix Corporation (NASDAQ: ZIXI) rose 5 percent to $4.86 in pre-market trading.
- New Senior Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: SNR) rose 5 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading.
- PennantPark Investment Corporation (NASDAQ: PNNT) shares rose 5 percent to $7.21 in pre-market trading. PennantPark Investment. is expected to report Q2 results on May 9.
- Endocyte, Inc. (NASDAQ: ECYT) rose 4.7 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading. Jefferies initiated coverage on Endocyte with a Buy rating and a $17.00 price target.
- Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO) shares rose 4.4 percent to $250 in the pre-market trading session after the company reported a $12 billion share buyback plan.
- FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ: FEYE) shares rose 4.4 percent to $19.58 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.59 percent on Thursday.
Losers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 27.3 percent to $4.00 in pre-market trading. SemiLEDs posted a Q2 net loss of $0.32 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.11 per share. Its revenue fell 23 percent to $1.5 million.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) shares fell 26.9 percent to $0.28 in pre-market trading. EyeGate Pharma priced its 35.16 million share offering at $0.32 per share.
- Sphere 3D Corp (NASDAQ: ANY) fell 26.6 percent to $0.81 in pre-market trading after reporting an offering of common shares and warrants.
- Vermillion, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRML) fell 15.3 percent to $1.10 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed a proposed concurrent offering of common and preferred stock.
- Unisys Corporation (NYSE: UIS) fell 7.8 percent to $10.00 in pre-market trading after rising 1.88 percent on Thursday.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) fell 6 percent to $2.51 in pre-market trading after rising 7.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Townsquare Media, Inc. (NYSE: TSQ) fell 5.1 percent to $7.50.
- Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ: DBX) shares fell 3.3 percent to $32.16 in pre-market trading. Instinet initiated coverage on Dropbox with a Reduce rating and $21 price target.
- Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: Z) shares fell 6.3 percent to $50.20 in pre-market trading. Zillow announced plans to expand Zillow Instant Offers™ to Phoenix this month. Craig-Hallum downgraded Zillow from Buy to Hold.
- D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE: DHI) fell 4.6 percent to $42.18 in pre-market trading.
- Glaukos Corporation (NYSE: GKOS) fell 4.2 percent to $29.40 in pre-market trading. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Glaukos from Buy to Hold.
- The Meet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEET) fell 3.2 percent to $2.15 in pre-market trading.
- Tenaris S.A. (NYSE: TS) shares fell 3 percent to $36.13 in pre-market trading.
