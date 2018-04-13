41 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- ZUORA INC (NYSE: ZUO) shares jumped 42.86 percent to close at $20.00. Zuora priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) gained 27.66 percent to close at $3.00. The cloud-based internet security technology company said in a regulatory filing it won a "material contract" with "one of the world's largest technology companies" to be used among "millions of its enterprise users."
- Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: RKDA) rose 23.95 percent to close at $31.00.
- SteadyMed Ltd. (NASDAQ: STDY) shares gained 22.03 percent to close at $3.60.
- Geron Corporation (NASDAQ: GERN) shares climbed 20.54 percent to close at $3.99 on Thursday.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 20.29 percent to close at $8.24 after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares climbed 19.68 percent to close at $12.04.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) climbed 16.77 percent to close at $11.84. The marketing company was subject of a short-seller report from Kerrisdale Capital. QuinStreet said Kerrisdale's analysis is "invalid" and "inaccurate." The company also reported upbeat fiscal third quarter sales guidance after Wednesday's close.
- Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIGL) gained 16.72 percent to close at $3.91.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) rose 16.06 percent to close at $9.83. Essendant and Genuine Parts reported a combination of SP Richards unit.
- Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: AGTC) gained 15 percent to close at $4.60.
- Ritter Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: RTTR) shares rose 15 percent to close at $2.99.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares gained 13.61 percent to close at $27.96 on Thursday.
- MBIA Inc. (NYSE: MBI) gained 13.02 percent to close at $10.85.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) climbed 12.84 percent to close at $7.47 after gaining 2.00 percent on Wednesday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) jumped 11.68 percent to close at $7.65. Wells Fargo upgraded MDC Partners from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) shares rose 11.49 percent to close at $24.75 after the company reported Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares climbed 9.53 percent to close at $14.82 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 9 percent to close at $10.78 after rising 7.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares gained 8.93 percent to close at $8.05.
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares rose 7.77 percent to close at $120.39.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares rose 6.67 percent to close at $6.40. McDermott expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.15 to $0.17 per share on sales of $600 million to $610 million.
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) rose 6.34 percent to close at $3.02.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares rose 6.25 percent to close at $2.55.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) rose 5.13 percent to close at $2.05. Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on MEI Pharma with a Buy rating
Losers
- Newater Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: NEWA) shares tumbled 38.39 percent to close at $16.50.
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares dipped 21.81 percent to close at $0.38 on Thursday. LiqTech priced its 16.91 million share offering at a price of $0.34 per share.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 21.21 percent to close at $2.60 on Thursday after climbing 40.43 percent on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) declined 19.95 percent to close at $17.21. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 guidance. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) dropped 14.22 percent to close at $36.80 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) fell 12.98 percent to close at $1.81. Novavax priced its 30.3 million share public offering of common stock at $1.65 per share.
- Daxor Corporation (NYSE: DXR) shares fell 10.7 percent to close at $7.68.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) dipped 10.61 percent to close at $52.97 after announcing a 2 million ADS offering.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) shares slipped 9.78 percent to close at $4.15. VirnetX reported winning of $502.6 million award in jury verdict against Apple.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares fell 9.56 percent to close at $16.56. PolarityTE priced its 2,031,250 share common stock offering at $16 per share.
- Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GALT) dropped 9.53 percent to close at $4.27.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) declined 9.19 percent to close at $7.51.
- Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: XELA) shares dropped 9.09 percent to close at $4.60 on Thursday. Exela priced its 7 million share secondary equity offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2 LLC at $5.00 per share.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 8.86 percent to close at $38.70 after reporting Q4 results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) fell 8.03 percent to close at $5.50. SemiLEDs posted a Q2 net loss of $0.32 per share, versus a year-ago net loss of $0.11 per share after the closing bell.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares fell 6.78 percent to close at $13.89. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt with a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target.
