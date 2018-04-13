Economic Data Scheduled For Friday
- Boston Federal Reserve Bank President Eric Rosengren is set to speak in Boston at 7:30 a.m. ET.
- St. Louis Federal Reserve Bank President James Bullard will speak in St. Louis at 9:00 a.m. ET.
- The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index for April is schedule for release at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Labor Department's JOLTS report for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Baker Hughes North American rig count report for the latest week is schedule for release at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Odessa, Texas at 1:00 p.m. ET.
