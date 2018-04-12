33 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- ZUORA INC (NYSE: ZUO) shares surged 49.9 percent to $20.98. Zuora priced its IPO at $14 per share.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) jumped 26.1 percent to $2.9633. The cloud-based internet security technology company said in a regulatory filing it won a "material contract" with "one of the world's largest technology companies" to be used among "millions of its enterprise users."
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) gained 18.9 percent to $10.07. Essendant and Genuine Parts reported a combination of SP Richards unit.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares rose 18.3 percent to $8.74.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) gained 17.3 percent to $11.8966. The marketing company was subject of a short-seller report from Kerrisdale Capital. QuinStreet said Kerrisdale's analysis is "invalid" and "inaccurate." The company also reported upbeat fiscal third quarter sales guidance after Wednesday's close.
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) climbed 16.8 percent to $8.00 after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study.
- Northern Technologies International Corporation (NASDAQ: NTIC) shares gained 16 percent to $25.8493 after the company reported Q2 results and raised its FY18 outlook.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares gained 14.6 percent to $11.53
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) gained 14.1 percent to $4.1185 after rising 15.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) gained 13.9 percent to $11.265 after rising 7.38 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 13.3 percent to $7.50 after gaining 2.00 percent on Wednesday.
- MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ: MDCA) gained 13.2 percent to $7.75. Wells Fargo upgraded MDC Partners from Market Perform to Outperform.
- Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ: CLWT) shares climbed 12.5 percent to $2.70.
- Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. (NYSE: CBI) shares gained 11.8 percent to $15.12 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- One Stop Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OSS) shares rose 9.6 percent to $4.5684.
- MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: MEIP) climbed 8.2percent to $2.11. Laidlaw & Co. initiated coverage on MEI Pharma with a Buy rating
- U.S. Global Investors, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROW) gained 7.4 percent to $3.0506
- Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: MDGL) shares climbed 7.3 percent to $119.81.
- McDermott International, Inc. (NYSE: MDR) shares jumped 6.4 percent to $6.39. McDermott expects Q1 adjusted earnings of $0.15 to $0.17 per share on sales of $600 million to $610 million.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 4 percent to $53.50 as the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIQT) shares tumbled 21.8 percent to $0.38. LiqTech priced its 16.91 million share offering at a price of $0.34 per share.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares declined 20.7 percent to $2.6160 after climbing 40.43 percent on Wednesday.
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 19.4 percent to $17.3193. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 guidance. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter.
- Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ: NVAX) dropped 15.4 percent to $1.76. Novavax priced its 30.3 million share public offering of common stock at $1.65 per share.
- Internet Gold - Golden Lines Ltd. (NASDAQ: IGLD) shares declined 11.3 percent to $4.30.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 10.5 percent to $38.00 after reporting Q4 results.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 10.4 percent to $5.36. SemiLEDs is expected to release quarterly earnings after the closing bell.
- Argan, Inc. (NYSE: AGX) fell 10.4 percent to $38.425 after the company posted downbeat quarterly results.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares fell 9.9 percent to $16.50. PolarityTE priced its 2,031,250 share common stock offering at $16 per share.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) fell 8.2 percent to $ 7.595.
- Mallinckrodt Public Limited Company (NYSE: MNK) shares declined 7.8 percent to $13.73. SunTrust Robinson Humphrey initiated coverage on Mallinckrodt with a Hold rating and a $15.00 price target.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 7.5 percent to $54.81 after announcing a 2 million ADS offering.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares fell 3.8 percent to $7.025 after the company lowered its Q1 sales guidance.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.