28 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Pre-Market Session
Gainers
- Bellicum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: BLCM) rose 26.3 percent to $8.65 in pre-market trading after the company disclosed that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study.
- CYREN Ltd. (NASDAQ: CYRN) rose 23.4 percent to $2.90 in pre-market trading after the company reported signing of a material contract with one of the world's largest tech companies.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) rose 13.4 percent to $11.50 in pre-market trading after the company reported preliminary Q3 sales results ahead of estimates. Sales are expected to come in at $115 million, beating estimates by $23 million.
- Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) rose 11.6 percent to $23.50 in pre-market trading on news that the company's Bardoxolone treatment produced significant increase in Kidney function through week 36 in the Phase 2 portion of the Cardinal study.
- Ingersoll-Rand Plc (NYSE: IR) shares rose 10.3 percent to $92.23 in pre-market trading. Ingersoll Rand disclosed that it has achieved 2020 energy efficiency goal and is advancing climate commitment with renewable energy.
- Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE: HEP) rose 10.3 percent to $31.40 in pre-market trading after gaining 1.32 percent on Wednesday.
- Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) rose 7.6 percent to $7.12 in pre-market trading after gaining 2.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares rose 6.4 percent to $5.35 in pre-market trading after falling 5.63 percent on Wednesday.
- HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE: HUBS) shares rose 6.3 percent to $118.80 in the pre-market trading session.
- TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) shares rose 5.2 percent to $32.97 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.06 percent on Wednesday.
- Essendant Inc. (NASDAQ: ESND) rose 5.1 percent to $8.90 in pre-market trading. Essendant and Genuine Parts reported a combination of SP Richards unit.
- Mobil'nye Telesistemy PAO (ADR) (NYSE: MBT) rose 5.2 percent to $10.40 in pre-market trading after falling 3.42 percent on Wednesday.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) rose 5.1 percent to $7.50 in pre-market trading after gaining 11.04 percent on Wednesday.
- Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ: YNDX) shares rose 4.7 percent to $36.67 in pre-market trading after gaining 3.00 percent on Wednesday.
- Adaptimmune Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ADAP) rose 3.7 percent to $12.00 in pre-market trading after surging 4.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) rose 3 percent to $52.97 in pre-market trading as the company reported better-than-expected profit for its first quarter.
- Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares rose 2 percent to $25.80 in pre-market trading after the company reported a 14.7 percent year-over-year rise in its March sales. Comps were up 12.6 percent in the month.
Find out what's going on in today's market and bring any questions you have to Benzinga's PreMarket Prep.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) fell 17.2 percent to $17.80 in pre-market trading. Bed Bath & Beyond reported upbeat earnings for its fourth quarter, but issued weak FY18 guidance. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter.
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares fell 15.2 percent to $2.80 in pre-market trading after climbing 40.43 percent on Wednesday.
- PolarityTE, Inc. (NASDAQ: COOL) shares fell 12.6 percent to $16.01 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. (NASDAQ: OMEX) fell 9 percent to $9.00 in pre-market trading after rising 7.38 percent on Wednesday.
- AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ: AXTI) shares fell 6.2 percent to $6.85 in pre-market trading after the company lowered its Q1 sales guidance.
- Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: APOG) fell 5.8 percent to $40.00 in pre-market trading after reporting Q4 results.
- Cosan Limited (NYSE: CZZ) shares fell 5 percent to $10.25 in pre-market trading after rising 2.47 percent on Wednesday.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) fell 4.4 percent to $3.45 in pre-market trading after rising 15.71 percent on Wednesday.
- Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation (NYSE: SMI) fell 4.3 percent to $6.25 in pre-market trading.
- Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) fell 3.8 percent to $57.00 in pre-market trading after announcing a 2 million ADS offering.
- Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: APLS) fell 3.6 percent to $26.30 after surging 8.04 percent on Wednesday.
Posted-In: #PreMarket Gainers LosersNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.