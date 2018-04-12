Each day, the Benzinga Pro news team highlights several stocks with Trading Idea potential. Be the first to see them by becoming a Benzinga Pro user!

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE: DAL) was trading higher by nearly 3 percent after the airliner reported first quarter results. The company said it earned 74 cents per share in the first quarter on revenue of $9.968 billion versus expectations of 73 cents per share on revenue of $9.84 billion. The company did guide its second quarter EPS to be in a range of $1.80 to $2.00 versus expectations of $1.95 per share.

Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) was trading higher by nearly 25 percent early Thursday morning. The developer of cellular immunotherapies for cancers and orphan inherited blood disorders said after Wednesday's market close the FDA lifted a clinical hold on studies of its BPX-501, a therapy intended to enable physicians to more safely perform stem cell transplants.

QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) was trading higher by nearly 15 percent after falling 17.7 percent on Wednesday. The marketing company was subject of a short-seller report from Kerrisdale Capital. QuinStreet said Kerrisdale's analysis is "invalid" and "inaccurate." The company also reported upbeat fiscal third quarter sales guidance after Wednesday's close.

SPDR S&P Retail (ETF) (NYSE: XRT) could see increased volatility on Thursday. Multiple retailers are in the process of releasing same-store sales figures for March.

Cyren Ltd (NASDAQ: CYRN) was trading higher by more than 20 percent. The cloud-based internet security technology company said in a regulatory filing it won a "material contract" with "one of the world's largest technology companies" to be used among "millions of its enterprise users."

