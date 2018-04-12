38 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Gainers
- China Advanced Construction Materials Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CADC) shares rose 40.43 percent to close at $3.30 on Wednesday.
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares climbed 39.07 percent to close at $5.98 on Wednesday.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) climbed 26.6 percent to close at $0.418 as the company reported issuance of USPTO patent covering utility of iontophoretic contact lens.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) shares jumped 19.44 percent to close at $5.59.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares gained 19.34 percent to close at $8.27 after the company issued Q1 production results.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) rose 17.06 percent to close at $54.28. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from Hold to Buy.
- Energy XXI Gulf Coast, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGC) gained 16.71 percent to close at $4.75.
- ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) climbed 15.71 percent to close at $3.61.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares gained 15.55 percent to close at $3.79.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) rose 14.51 percent to close at $29.12.
- Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ: BLNK) gained 14.42 percent to close at $2.38.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) rose 13.82 percent to close at $11.45 on Wednesday after gaining 6.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Novelion Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: NVLN) shares gained 12.57 percent to close at $4.12.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) rose 12.2 percent to close at $4.60 after the a federal jury ruled Apple must pay $502.6 million to VirnetX, according to Bloomberg.
- Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: FIXX) gained 11.4 percent to close at $18.86.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares gained 11.35 percent to close at $13.44 after the company disclosed 'positive' new 12-week and 26-week results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis at the International Liver Congress 2018.
- Aileron Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALRN) shares rose 11.04 percent to close at $7.14.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares gained 9.36 percent to close at $9.35 on Wednesday after gaining 1.18 percent on Tuesday.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) gained 8.34 percent to close at $47.68. Mizuho upgraded Synaptics from Neutral to Buy.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) rose 8.23 percent to close at $2.63 after falling 2.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 6.58 percent to close at $14.41. Jefferies upgraded Mattel from Underperform to Hold.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) shares rose 5.09 percent to close at $2.89 after the company reported strong Q1 gold production and revenue.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 5.23 percent to close at $1.81. The tanker vessel company said it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
Losers
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares dipped 36.44 percent to close at $2.39 on Wednesday after the company amended rights offering. The company increased size to $248 million and lowered per share subscription price from $3 to $2.
- IZEA, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA) shares fell 21.65 percent to close at $1.81. IZEA reported the receipt of non-compliance letter from the Nasdaq.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) dipped 17.97 percent to close at $5.25. Intec Pharma priced its 6.75 million share offering at $5.25 per share for gross proceeds of $35.4 million.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares declined 17.69 percent to close at $10.14 following Kerrisdale report.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) fell 15.86 percent to close at $24.82 on Wednesday.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares fell 13.22 percent to close at $83.35 after the company agreed to be acquired by Altaris Capital Affiliate for $84 per share.
- CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ: CARG) shares tumbled 10.67 percent to close at $34.00.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) shares fell 10.18 percent to close at $24.61.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) dropped 9.96 percent to close at $5.06 after announcing a 1.05 million common share offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2.
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares slipped 8.72 percent to close at $6.80.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares dropped 8.33 percent to close at $3.85 following Q2 earnings.
- Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: JNP) shares fell 7.62 percent to close at $9.70.
- ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) declined 7.33 percent to close at $29.72 on Wednesday.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares fell 6.5 percent to close at $7.29 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares fell 6.19 percent to close at $51.05. Fastenal posted in-line quarterly results.
Posted-In: Losers Movers From YesterdayNews Movers & Shakers Pre-Market Outlook Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.