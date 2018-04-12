Market Overview

Economic Data Scheduled For Thursday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 12, 2018 4:23am   Comments
  • Data on initial jobless claims for the latest week will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • A report on import and export prices for March is schedule for release at 8:30 a.m. ET.
  • The Energy Information Administration’s weekly report on natural gas stocks in underground storage is schedule for release at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Minneapolis Federal Reserve Bank President Neel Kashkari is set to speak in Minneapolis at 5:00 p.m. ET.

