8 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2018 5:32pm   Comments
Gainers

  • QuinStreet Inc (NASDAQ: QNST) shares are up 16 percent after reporting preliminary third quarter sales results ahead of estimates. Sales are expected to come in at $115 million, beating estimates by $23 million. The company also defended itself against a short report.
  • Bellicum Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: BLCM) shares are up 17 percent after news that the FDA has lifted its hold on BPX-501 study.
  • Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: RETA) shares are up 12 percent on news that the company's Bardoxolone treatment produced significant increase in Kidney function through week 36 in the Phase 2 portion of the Cardinal study.
  • China Lending Corp (NASDAQ: CLDC) shares are up 10 percent. No news was immediately available.
  • Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) shares are up 6 percent after the company reported March sales were up 14.7 percent year-over-year. Comps were up 12.6 percent in the month.

Losers

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) shares are down 14 percent. Fourth quarter adjusted earnings came in at $1.48, beating estimates by 9 cents. Sales beat estimates by $20 million, coming in at $3.7 billion. Comps were down 0.4 percent in the quarter. Still, shares fell on weak FY18 guidance that sees EPS in the low-mid $2 range against consensus estimates of $3.03.
  • Polarityte Inc (NASDAQ: COOL) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Daqo New Energy Corp (NYSE: DQ) shares are down 5 percent after announcing a 2 million ADS offering.

