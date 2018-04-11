28 Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) shares surged 43.7 percent to $6.18.
- CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAY) shares jumped 20 percent to $14.48 after the company disclosed 'positive' new 12-week and 26-week results from its ongoing Phase 2 study of seladelpar in patients with primary biliary cholangitis at the International Liver Congress 2018.
- EyeGate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EYEG) surged 18 percent to $0.38930 as the company reported issuance of USPTO patent covering utility of iontophoretic contact lens.
- Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE: PVG) shares surged 16.7 percent to $8.0878 after the company issued Q1 production results.
- AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVAV) climbed 16.3 percent to $53.92. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded AeroVironment from Hold to Buy.
- VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE: VHC) gained 14.5 percent to $4.6933 after the a federal jury ruled Apple must pay $502.6 million to VirnetX, according to Bloomberg.
- China Auto Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ: CALI) shares rose 12.6 percent to $3.12.
- Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: FATE) climbed 10.5 percent to $11.12 after gaining 6.12 percent on Tuesday.
- Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAOI) gained 10.2 percent to $28.01.
- Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) shares jumped 9.4 percent to $3.59.
- Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CELH) rose 9 percent to $5.10.
- AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AVEO) gained 8.2 percent to $2.63 after falling 2.80 percent on Tuesday.
- Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ: SYNA) climbed 7.8 percent to $47.43. Mizuho upgraded Synaptics from Neutral to Buy.
- PCM, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCMI) shares rose 7.1 percent to $9.15 after gaining 1.18 percent on Tuesday.
- B2Gold Corp. (NYSE: BTG) shares gained 7 percent to $2.94 after the company reported strong Q1 gold production and revenue.
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INO) climbed 5.9 percent to $5.04 after the company was awarded up to $56 million from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations. The proceeds will be used to support its pre-clinical and clinical advancement through phase 2 of INO-4500, a Lassa fever vaccine.
- Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAT) rose 5.6 percent to $14.275. Jefferies upgraded Mattel from Underperform to Hold.
- Top Ships Inc. (NASDAQ: TOPS) climbed 5.3 percent to $1.81. The tanker vessel company said it has regained compliance with the NASDAQ stock exchange's minimum bid price requirement.
Check out these big penny stock gainers and losers
Losers
- Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: BW) shares tumbled 37.8 percent to $2.34 after the company amended rights offering. The company increased size to $248 million and lowered per share subscription price from $3 to $2.
- QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ: QNST) shares fell 20 percent to $9.86 following Kerrisdale report.
- Intec Pharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: NTEC) declined 18 percent to $5.25. Intec Pharma priced its 6.75 million share offering at $5.25 per share for gross proceeds of $35.4 million.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares dropped 13.1 percent to $83.45 after the company agreed to be acquired by Altaris Capital Affiliate for $84 per share.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) declined 11.8 percent to $26.01.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) fell 8 percent to $5.17 after announcing a 1.05 million common share offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2.
- Aspen Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) declined 7.7 percent to $6.52 following $60 million mixed securities shelf offering.
- EXFO Inc (NASDAQ: EXFO) shares dropped 6 percent to $3.95 following Q2 earnings.
- Hanwha Q Cells Co Ltd -ADR (NASDAQ: HQCL) shares declined 5.6 percent to $7.36 after the company reported downbeat earnings for its fourth quarter.
- Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST) shares fell 5 percent to $51.70. Fastenal posted in-line quarterly results.
Posted-In: Losers Mid-Day GainersNews Movers & Shakers Intraday Update Markets Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.