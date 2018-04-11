Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Spotify, Hulu Team Up For Bundled $12.99 Plan
Wayne Duggan , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 11, 2018 10:58am   Comments
Share:
Spotify, Hulu Team Up For Bundled $12.99 Plan
Related
Barron's Picks And Pans: Alphabet, IAC, Spotify, Under Armour And More
Spotify's Value To Consumers Earns It A Bullish Rating From Stifel
Will Spotify Ever Generate Profits? (Seeking Alpha)

Streaming competition is heating up, and two of the giants in the space are teaming up to provide a music and video bundle for one low monthly price.

What Happened

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) announced Wednesday that it's teaming up with Hulu to offer a bundled Spotify Premium streaming music service and Hulu on-demand video streaming service for just $12.99 per month. The two subscriptions would cost a combined $18 per month if purchased individually.

The two companies have tested the waters on a bundle before, offering the same two services to students for just $4.99 per month last year.

“Based on the outstanding performance of the Spotify and Hulu student package, it’s clear that consumers love to combine their music and television experiences together,” Hulu senior vice president Tim Connolly said in a statement. 

Hulu and Spotify are likely willing to take a hit on margins in order to grow their subscriber bases and wean users off of third-party subscriptions through services such as Apple, Inc. (NASDAQ: AAPL)’s App Store or Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL)’s Google Play. Third-party providers can siphon off as much as 30 percent of a service's monthly revenue — Spotify and Hulu made clear that the new bundle package will not be available through third-party providers.

Why It’s Important

Media investors know the future is streaming, and the massive market is still in its infancy. At this point, subscriber growth is a top priority for most music and video streaming companies as competition ramps up. For customers, that means discounted membership rates and bundle packages that could provide some excellent deals.

Investors will be watching closely to see how well the music/video bundle performs. If it's well-received, Apple, Pandora Media, Inc. (NYSE: P), Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX), Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) and others could offer their own bundles in the near future.

If Disney’s proposed buyout of Twenty-First Century Fox Inc Class A (NASDAQ: FOXA) is completed, Disney will hold a majority ownership of Hulu. Disney is also planning to launch its own streaming video service starting in 2019.

Related Links:

Spotify's First-Ever Guidance, Explained

Analyst Speculates Spotify Could Be Worth $70 Billion In 3 Years

Photo courtesy of Hulu.

Posted-In: Hulu streamingNews Tech Best of Benzinga

© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AAPL + DIS)

Vetr Crowd Upgrades Disney
This Day In Market History: Apple Hits $600 Billion Market Cap
Market Starts Week In Or Near Correction Territory After Friday's Sell-Off
The Market In 5 Minutes: Deutsche Bank, GM, Trump, WrestleMania And More
WrestleMania Returns To New Orleans With WWE's Stock Back At All-Time Highs
Apple's AI 'Coup,' Explained
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Get Email Alerts on SPOT
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.