36 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Lisa Levin , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 11, 2018 5:17am   Comments
Gainers

  • VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) climbed 51.87 percent to close at $22.78 after the payment and commerce solutions company agreed to sell itself. VeriFone agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm for $23.04 per share, or $3.4 billion which includes Verifone's net debt.
  • Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares surged 45.51 percent to close at $7.45 on Tuesday.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares rose 41.9 percent to close at $20.76. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data studying poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients.
  • Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares gained 22.55 percent to close at $7.01 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
  • Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: OSN) shares rose 19.07 percent to close at $2.56.
  • REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) shares surged 18.92 percent to close at $37.40.
  • SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS) gained 18.13 percent to close at $4.30 on Tuesday.
  • Vuzix Corporation (NASDAQ: VUZI) rose 17.59 percent to close at $6.35 as the company disclosed that its M300 smart glasses has been selected by Oracle as a part of service cloud showcase at the ModernCX.
  • Sprint Corporation (NYSE: S) shares jumped 17.12 percent to close at $6.02. Just five months after T-Mobile US and Sprint abandoned merger talks, the two are back at the table in preliminary discussions, according to the Wall Street Journal.
  • resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) gained 16.81 percent to close at $9.38.
  • ShiftPixy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PIXY) shares rose 15.98 percent to close at $3.12.
  • Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) shares gained 14.36 percent to close at $6.37.
  • MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MTSI) jumped 14.29 percent to close at $18.32. MACOM introduced MATA-07825, a new Transimpedance Amplifier (TIA) for supporting 12G-SDI transmission over optical fiber.
  • Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) climbed 13.77 percent to close at $1.90 after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on nervous system therapies based on stem cell technology said it completed part of a phase 1 study. Neuralstem completed its first surgery in the second cervical injury cohort of a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with chronic spinal cord injury with its lead stem cell therapy candidate, NSI-566.
  • Adesto Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: IOTS) rose 13.51 percent to close at $8.40.
  • California Resources Corporation (NYSE: CRC) shares jumped 13.34 percent to close at $20.47 on Tuesday.
  • Profire Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: PFIE) shares rose 13.17 percent to close at $3.18.
  • KemPharm, Inc. (NASDAQ: KMPH) shares surged 12.93 percent to close at $6.55.
  • ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares gained 11.25 percent to close at $7.12.
  • Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) rose 9.97 percent to close at $18.31. The maker of wire-free charging technologies said it received a certification for its WattUp Near Field transmitter from the Federal Communications Commission.
  • Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 6.33 percent to close at $12.76. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for its oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound selinexor that is used for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.
  • NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 5.8 percent to close at $227.91. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
  • Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) rose 5.44 percent to close at $59.35. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate from Equal-Weight to Overweight.


Losers

  • vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares dipped 78.1 percent to close at $0.7144. vTv Therapeutics announced Monday after the close that results from Part A of its late-stage study of an investigational medication to treat Alzheimer's disease did not meet either co-primary endpoint.
  • New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV) dropped 16.35 percent to close at $1.74 after announcing a common stock offering.
  • Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares fell 15.22 percent to close at $9.36. Selecta Biosciences presented new data from ongoing Phase 2 trial of SEL-212.
  • Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares fell 14.48 percent to close at $3.07.
  • Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) dropped 11.83 percent to close at $2.31.
  • Ultra Petroleum Corp. (NYSE: UPL) shares fell 11.65 percent to close at $3.11.
  • Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) declined 11.49 percent to close at $41.74 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter.
  • Therapix Biosciences Ltd. (NASDAQ: TRPX) shares fell 11.31 percent to close at $5.33.
  • EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) declined 10.71 percent to close at $5.00 as the company lowered its Q2 sales guidance.
  • Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (NASDAQ: HMNY) shares dropped 8.04 percent to close at $2.86.
  • Envision Healthcare Corporation (NYSE: EVHC) shares dipped 7.34 percent to close at $35.83.
  • ARMO BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARMO) shares dropped 6.91 percent to close at $32.07.
  • Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) fell 6.61 percent to close at $4.80.

