7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Brett Hershman , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
April 10, 2018 6:06pm   Comments
Gainers

  • Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares are up 10 percent after rising 42 percent in the regular session.
  • Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc.  (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are up 4 percent after rising 41 percent in the regular session following positive data from its lung cancer drug.
  • InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 3 percent after Baker Bros announces a 12.6 percent stake in the company.

Losers

  • Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares are down 12 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
  • Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares fell 12 percent after briefly being halted following news that the company will be acquired by Altaris Capital Affiliate for $84 per share.
  • Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a 1.05 million common share offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2.
  • ]Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) shares are down 6 percent following a mixed fourth quarter earnings report. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 12 cents per share, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by $4 million, coming in at $110 million.

