7 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- Chinanet Online Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CNET) shares are up 10 percent after rising 42 percent in the regular session.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares are up 4 percent after rising 41 percent in the regular session following positive data from its lung cancer drug.
- InVitae Corp (NYSE: NVTA) shares are up 3 percent after Baker Bros announces a 12.6 percent stake in the company.
Losers
- Intec Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ: NTEC) shares are down 12 percent after announcing a common stock offering. The size was not disclosed.
- Analogic Corporation (NASDAQ: ALOG) shares fell 12 percent after briefly being halted following news that the company will be acquired by Altaris Capital Affiliate for $84 per share.
- Exela Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: XELA) shares are down 6 percent after announcing a 1.05 million common share offering on behalf of Ex-Sigma 2.
- ]Layne Christensen Company (NASDAQ: LAYN) shares are down 6 percent following a mixed fourth quarter earnings report. Fourth quarter earnings came in at 12 cents per share, beating estimates by 28 cents. Sales fell short of estimates by $4 million, coming in at $110 million.
Posted-In: News After-Hours Center Movers Trading Ideas
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.