25 Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Mid-Day Session
Gainers
- Kingtone Wirelessinfo Solution Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: KONE) shares jumped 74.4 percent to $8.93.
- VeriFone Systems, Inc. (NYSE: PAY) surged 51.8 percent to $22.77 after the payment and commerce solutions company agreed to sell itself. VeriFone agreed to be acquired by Francisco Partners, a technology-focused private equity firm for $23.04 per share, or $3.4 billion which includes Verifone's net debt.
- Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) shares gained 21.7 percent to $17.81. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals reported update of MD Anderson’s Phase 2 Data studying poziotinib in EGFR Exon 20 Mutant Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer patients.
- Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) climbed 16.9 percent to $19.46. The maker of wire-free charging technologies said it received a certification for its WattUp Near Field transmitter from the Federal Communications Commission.
- Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNDM) shares rose 12.6 percent to $6.44 after the company reported preliminary results for its first quarter.
- Synalloy Corporation (NASDAQ: SYNL) shares gained 12.4 percent to $15.85 after the company raised its FY2018 sales guidance.
- SSLJ.com Limited (NASDAQ: SSLJ) shares gained 10.4 percent to $5.20.
- ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRAY) shares rose 9.7 percent to $7.02.
- Menlo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MNLO) shares climbed 9.7 percent to $8.96.
- China Natural Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHNR) shares surged 9.5 percent to $2.20.
- Neuralstem, Inc. (NASDAQ: CUR) rose 9.3 percent to $1.8252 after the biopharmaceutical company that focuses on nervous system therapies based on stem cell technology said it completed part of a phase 1 study. Neuralstem completed its first surgery in the second cervical injury cohort of a phase 1 clinical trial in patients with chronic spinal cord injury with its lead stem cell therapy candidate, NSI-566.
- Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ: STX) surged 8.2 percent to $60.88. Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
- China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE: ZNH) shares jumped 8.1 percent to $53.79.
- China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited (NYSE: CEA) shares gained 7.3 percent to $38.45.
- Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KPTI) rose 6 percent to $12.72. The clinical-stage pharmaceutical company announced the FDA granted a Fast Track designation for its oral Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compound selinexor that is used for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma.
- NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) rose 5 percent to $226.1039. Morgan Stanley upgraded NVIDIA from Equal-Weight to Overweight.
Losers
- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VTVT) shares tumbled 72.7 percent to $0.89. vTv Therapeutics announced Monday after the close that results from Part A of its late-stage study of an investigational medication to treat Alzheimer's disease did not meet either co-primary endpoint.
- New Age Beverages Corp (NASDAQ: NBEV) fell 17.3 percent to $1.72 in pre-market trading after announcing a common stock offering.
- Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMPE) shares dropped 12.3 percent to $3.15.
- Tupperware Brands Corporation (NYSE: TUP) fell 10.8 percent to $42.05 after the company lowered its earnings forecast for the first quarter.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares dipped 8.4 percent to $5.98.
- Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) shares dropped 8.4 percent to $10.11. Selecta Biosciences presented new data from ongoing Phase 2 trial of SEL-212.
- Restoration Robotics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAIR) fell 8.2 percent to $4.72.
- EMCORE Corporation (NASDAQ: EMKR) fell 8.1 percent to $5.150 as the company lowered its Q2 sales guidance.
- Staffing 360 Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STAF) shares declined 6.5 percent to $1.9087.
