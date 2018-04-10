IN THE NEWS

In the ongoing Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) data security scandal, a key question could be overlooked: just how valuable is a user's data?: Link

Tiger Woods may not have been in contention to win his fifth Green Jacket at Augusta National on Sunday at the Masters, but the Tiger halo effect on TV ratings is still very real: Link

The Federal Bureau of Investigation on Monday raided the office of Michael Cohen, long-time personal lawyer of President Donald Trump: Link

Chinese billionaire Jack Ma’s financial technology business is about to vault into the ranks of the world’s most valuable companies: Link $

The Trump administration will give states leeway to winnow down the mandatory health benefits guaranteed to consumers who buy Affordable Care Act insurance plans, under a rule issued Monday: Link $

France is entitled to bring criminal proceedings against local managers of ride-hailing app Uber for running an illegal taxi service, the EU top court ruled on Tuesday, dealing the Silicon Valley start-up another legal setback: Link

Robust U.S. investment is fanning hopes that stronger growth in productivity -- the missing piece in the country’s slow-footed economic expansion -- may finally be showing up. Such enthusiasm may be premature: Link

President Donald Trump said the U.S. will respond “forcefully” to a suspected chemical weapons attack by Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime over the weekend, after suggesting earlier that Russian President Vladimir Putin may share responsibility: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

USA PPI (MoM) for Mar 0.30% vs 0.10% Est; Prior 0.20%. Core PPI (YoY) for Mar 0.30% vs 2.60% Est; Prior 2.50%

Data on wholesale trade inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.

The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.

Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Piper Jaffray upgraded Ulta (NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Overweight

(NASDAQ: ULTA) from Neutral to Overweight Morgan Stanley upgraded Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NASDAQ: STX) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Stifel downgraded RSP Permian (NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold

(NYSE: RSPP) from Buy to Hold RBC downgraded Radian Group (NYSE: RDN) from Outperform to Sector Perform

