Economic Data Scheduled For Tuesday
- Dallas Federal Reserve Bank President Robert Kaplan is set to speak in Beijing at 4:30 a.m. ET.
- The NFIB small business optimism index for March is schedule for release at 6:00 a.m. ET.
- The Producer Price Index for March will be released at 8:30 a.m. ET.
- The Johnson Redbook Retail Sales Index for the latest week is schedule for release at 8:55 a.m. ET.
- Data on wholesale trade inventories for February will be released at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury is set to auction 4-week bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.
- The Treasury will auction 3-year notes at 1:00 p.m. ET.
- Atlanta Federal Reserve Bank President Raphael Bostic will speak in Cambridge, Massachusetts at 6:30 p.m. ET.
Posted-In: Economic DataNews Economics Pre-Market Outlook Markets
© 2018 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.