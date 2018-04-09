6 Stocks Moving In Monday's After-Hours Session
Gainers
- VeriFone Systems Inc (NYSE: PAY) shares are up 50 percent after announcing it has been acquired by Francisco Partners for $3.4 billion in cash. Shareholders will receive $23.04 per share.
- Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ: PME) shares are up 13 percent after the company announced its plans to "significantly increase current production capacity."
- Energous Corp (NASDAQ: WATT) shares are up 26 percent after receiving FCC certification for its near field wireless charging transmitter.
- ArQule, Inc. (NASDAQ: ARQL) shares are up 6 percent. No news was immediately available.
Losers
