The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg Goes To Washington, Big Banks Get Earnings Season Underway
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 9. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.
Monday
Conferences
- The MicroCap Conference April 9-11
Investor Events
- Analyst quiet period expires for Arcus Biosciences, Inc (NYSE: RCUS)
- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) annual shareholder meeting
Items of Interest
- Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) expected to begin alerting users if their info was shared with Cambridge Analytica
Tuesday
Economic
- API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m.
Investor Events
- Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETH) analyst/investor day
- Secondary offering lockup expirations for CarGurus, Inc (NASDAQ: CARG), Restoration Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) and Orthopediactrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)
- Analyst quiet period expires for Zscaler, Inc NASDAQ:(ZS)
Items of Interest
- Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg scheduled to testify before U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees
Wednesday
Economic
- U.S. Consumer Price Index 8:30 a.m.
- EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
- Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) Q4 after hours
Investor Events
- Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) and Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) each holding analyst/Investor days
- Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) March sales figures issued 9 p.m.
- March sales figures expected after hours from Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)
- Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) annual shareholder meeting
Items of Interest
- Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee
Thursday
Economic
- U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
- EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.
Notable Earnings
IPOs
- Alzheon (ALZH)
- Zuora (ZUO)
Investor Events
- Cloudera, Inc (NYSE: CLDR) analyst day
- Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) each holding annual shareholder meetings
- March retail sales expected from L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB), The Buckle, Inc (NYSE; BKE) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO)
Friday
Economic
- Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.
Notable Earnings
- Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q1 premarket
- JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Q1 premarket
- Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q1 premarket
M&A
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5 p.m.
Investor Events
FiatChrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) each holding annual shareholder meetings
