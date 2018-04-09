Market Overview

The Week Ahead: Zuckerberg Goes To Washington, Big Banks Get Earnings Season Underway
Taylor Cox , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2018 12:38pm   Comments
Below is a list of notable corporate events for the week beginning April 9. Note, this list is not comprehensive and all dates are subject to change. All times are ET.

Monday

Conferences

  • The MicroCap Conference April 9-11

Investor Events

  • Analyst quiet period expires for Arcus Biosciences, Inc (NYSE: RCUS)
  • The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) annual shareholder meeting

Items of Interest

  • Facebook, Inc (NASDAQ: FB) expected to begin alerting users if their info was shared with Cambridge Analytica

Tuesday
Economic

  • API U.S. crude oil inventories expected 4:30 p.m.

Investor Events

  • Ethan Allen Interiors Inc (NYSE: ETH) analyst/investor day
  • Secondary offering lockup expirations for CarGurus, Inc (NASDAQ: CARG), Restoration Robotics, Inc (NASDAQ: HAIR) and Orthopediactrics Corp (NASDAQ: KIDS)
  • Analyst quiet period expires for Zscaler, Inc NASDAQ:(ZS)

Items of Interest

  • Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg scheduled to testify before U.S. Senate Commerce and Judiciary Committees

Wednesday
Economic

  • U.S. Consumer Price Index 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA crude oil inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ: BBBY) Q4 after hours

Investor Events

  • Vericel Corporation (NASDAQ: VCEL) and Mylan (NASDAQ: MYL) each holding analyst/Investor days
  • Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ: COST) March sales figures issued 9 p.m.
  • March sales figures expected after hours from Zumiez Inc (NASDAQ: ZUMZ)
  • Carnival Corporation (NYSE: CCL) annual shareholder meeting

Items of Interest

  • Facebook’s Zuckerberg to testify before U.S. House of Representatives’ Energy and Commerce Committee

Thursday
Economic

  • U.S. initial jobless claims 8:30 a.m.
  • EIA natural gas inventories 10:30 a.m.

Notable Earnings

  • BlackRock, Inc (NYSE: BLK) Q1 premarket
  • Delta Air Lines, Inc (NYSE: DAL) Q1 premarket

IPOs

  • Alzheon (ALZH)
  • Zuora (ZUO)

Investor Events

  • Cloudera, Inc (NYSE: CLDR) analyst day
  • Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE: BYD) and Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) each holding annual shareholder meetings
  • March retail sales expected from L Brands, Inc (NYSE: LB), The Buckle, Inc (NYSE; BKE) and The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO)

Friday
Economic

  • Baker Hughes oil rig counts 1 p.m.

Notable Earnings

  • Citigroup Inc (NYSE: C) Q1 premarket
  • JPMorgan Chase & Co (NYSE: JPM) Q1 premarket
  • Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Q1 premarket

M&A
QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ: QCOM) tender offer for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ: NXPI) to expire at 5 p.m.
Investor Events
FiatChrysler Automobiles (NYSE: FCAU) and Ferrari (NYSE: RACE) each holding annual shareholder meetings

