IN THE NEWS

World stocks bounced back Monday after mounting trade tensions between the U.S. and China triggered steep declines at the end of last week: Link $

Several missiles hit an air base in Syria early Monday in a strike that Russia blamed on Israel, an assault that comes on the heels of an alleged chemical-weapons attack on a Damascus suburb that killed dozens of civilians and spurred calls for international action: Link $

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) replaced its British chief executive, John Cryan, with the senior German head of its retail bank, a switch that signals a less ambitious future after years of grim financial results and sputtering attempts to regain a spot among global investment-banking powerhouses: Link $

"The Battle of the Billionaires" wasn't just World Wrestling Entertainment's (NYSE: WWE) highest-grossing event of all time; it was the culmination of a professional and personal friendship built over the previous two decades. Donald Trump and Vince McMahon first worked together during WrestleMania 4 in 1988, which took place near Trump's casino in Atlantic City: Link

WW brought WrestleMania back to New Orleans for the first time since 2014. Four years may not seem like a long time, but it likely seems like a lifetime for WWE investors, who have been on quite a ride since WrestleMania last came to the Big Easy: Link

Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) notched a "major coup" last week when it hired John Giannandrea, Alphabet's (NASDAQ: GOOG) chief of search and artificial intelligence: Link

China stepped up its attacks on the Trump administration on Monday over billions of dollars worth of threatened tariffs, saying Washington is to blame for trade frictions and repeating it was impossible to negotiate under “current circumstances”: Link

Forget about Harvey Weinstein and the world of celebrity high rollers. More than 1 in 5 workers in cash-rich wealth management — from the large firms to smaller broker-dealers peddling stocks, bonds and planning finances — report a “high prevalence” of sexual harassment in the workplace, according to a survey by SourceMedia, a financial media company: Link

ECONOMIC DATA

The Treasury is set to auction 3-and 6-month bills at 11:30 a.m. ET.

The TD Ameritrade Investor Movement Index for March is schedule for release at 12:30 p.m. ET.

ANALYST RATINGS

Morgan Stanley upgraded GM (NYSE: GM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight

(NYSE: GM) from Equal-Weight to Overweight Bank of America upgraded Cemex (NYSE: CX) from Neutral to Buy

(NYSE: CX) from Neutral to Buy SunTrust Robinson upgraded Plains All American (NYSE: PAA) from Hold to Buy

(NYSE: PAA) from Hold to Buy RBC Capital downgrades Spectra Energy Partners (NYSE: SEP) from Outperform to Sector Perform

(NYSE: SEP) from Outperform to Sector Perform Raymond James downgrades Regeneron (NYSE: REGN) from Outperform to Sector Perform

This is a tool used by the Benzinga News Desk each trading day — it's a look at everything happening in the market, in five minutes. To get the full version of this note every morning, click here.