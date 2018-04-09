30 Biggest Movers From Friday
Gainers
- Longfin Corp. (NASDAQ: LFIN) shares surged 47.3 percent to close at $28.189 on Friday after climbing 64.86 percent on Thursday.
- Genprex, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNPX) jumped 31.74 percent to close at $5.45 on Friday.
- Broadwind Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: BWEN) shares gained 28.94 percent to close at $3.03 after the company disclosed that it has recently booked $10 million in new tower orders and Gearing segment orders of $15 million in Q1.
- Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: MBII) shares jumped 21.72 percent to close at $3.25.
- NuCana plc (NASDAQ: NCNA) shares gained 16.94 percent to close at $26.23.
- CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) shares rose 13.98 percent to close at $7.01 on Friday.
- FTD Companies, Inc. (NYSE: FTD) shares climbed 13.33 percent to close at $5.10.
- GOL Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE: GOL) shares gained 12.97 percent to close at $14.11 on Friday. Bank of America upgraded Gol Linhas from Neutral to Buy.
- Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: PCRX) shares rose 12.88 percent to close at $33.30. Pacira reported the FDA approval of supplemental new drug application for EXPAREL.
- Radiant Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RLGT) gained 10.08 percent to close at $4.04.
- Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ: FRPT) shares rose 10.06 percent to close at $18.05 on Friday.
- BIO-key International, Inc. (NASDAQ: BKYI) shares gained 9.59 percent to close at $2.40.
- NII Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NIHD) shares climbed 6.61 percent to close at $2.42.
- PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ: PSMT) gained 5.5 percent to close at $88.225 after the company reported stronger-than-expected results for its second quarter on Thursday.
Losers
- NewLink Genetics Corporation (NASDAQ: NLNK) shares tumbled 42.62 percent to close at $4.20 on Friday.
- MannKind Corporation (NASDAQ: MNKD) fell 24.79 percent to close at $1.79. MannKind priced its 14 million share registered direct offering at $2 per share.
- Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY) declined 22.93 percent to close at $64.02 after the company , announced Friday a disappointing update to a phase 3 trial. Incyte said its experimental therapy called epacadostat failed in a phase 3 trial called ECHO-301 to improve the efficacy of Merck & Co's Keytruda when the two therapies were combined to treat patients suffering from melanoma.
- Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALNA) shares dipped 19.5 percent to close at $12.67.
- Innovate Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: INNT) tumbled 19.21 percent to close at $27.68.
- Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) shares fell 18.74 percent to close at $10.84.
- Boston Omaha Corporation (NASDAQ: BOMN) shares dipped 17.86 percent to close at $22.40.
- Net Element, Inc. (NASDAQ: NETE) shares fell 17.36 percent to close at $7.33 on Friday after jumping 32.98 percent on Thursday.
- Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ: LUNA) shares dropped 15.92 percent to close at $3.17.
- Finjan Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: FNJN) fell 15.68 percent to close at $2.85.
- Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSE: NOG) dipped 14.45 percent to close at $1.48. Northern Oil and Gas priced 58.67 million shares at $1.50 per share.
- Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ: RUN) shares fell 14.29 percent to close at $8.52. Bank of America downgraded Sunrun from Buy to Underperform.
- resTORbio, Inc. (NASDAQ: TORC) fell 11.29 percent to close at $8.49.
- Iteris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) shares fell 9.46 percent to close at $4.50 on Friday.
- New Media Investment Group Inc. (NYSE: NEWM) fell 6.38 percent to close at $16.30. New Media Investment Group priced its 6 million share offering at $16.5 per share.
- ORBCOMM Inc (NASDAQ: ORBC) fell 4.01 percent to close at $8.85. ORBCOMM priced its 3 million share common stock offering at $8.60 per share.
